WINNING TOGETHER We are millions of people taking action for progressive change

Homepage

3,174
supporters
Call

Call your members of Congress: Impeach and remove…

What's Happening
Act Now
6 hours ago
26,626
supporters

Tell Congress: Hate has no place in the White House

Act Now
December 2, 2019
38,929
supporters

We have a chance to ban surprise medical bills

Act Now
December 2, 2019
59,766
supporters

Tell Congress: Save the Endangered Species Act

Act Now
December 2, 2019
49,883
supporters

Tell Congress: Pass the Put Patients First Act

Act Now
December 2, 2019
40,966
supporters

Black Friday is a nightmare for retail workers. We need to raise the wage.

Act Now
6 days ago
36,930
supporters

Tell 2020 Dems: End REAL ID on day one

Act Now
1 week ago
51,677
supporters

Tell Facebook: Stop funding the Federalist Society

Act Now
1 week ago
42,407
supporters

Tell Congress: Investigate Amazon

Act Now
1 week ago
40,378
supporters

Tell Congress: Protect victims of “revenge porn”

Act Now
2 weeks ago
52,200
supporters

Tell Congress: Protect military families from deportation

Act Now
3 weeks ago
86,245
supporters

Tell Republicans: Stop trashing our democracy

Act Now
4 months ago
83,542
supporters

Stand with Walmart workers. Demand that Walmart stop selling guns.

Act Now
2 weeks ago
47,913
supporters

Tell Department of Health and Human Services: Update HIPAA for the digital age

CREDO Action Videos
View More Videos
Watch Rep. AOC masterfully grill Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook’s shady ad policy
2019 Lindsey Graham debates 1998 Lindsey Graham on impeachment
Chris Cuomo isn’t letting Trump’s cronies get away with their LIES
View More Videos
Act Now
2 weeks ago
49,939
supporters

Don’t let Wall Street silence activists

Act Now
2 weeks ago
69,204
supporters

Don’t let Mitt Romney destroy Social Security

Act Now
3 weeks ago
99,969
supporters

Tell Congress and the media: Protect the whistleblower

Act Now
2 weeks ago
66,099
supporters

Tell the Trump campaign: Stop stiffing cities

Act Now
2 weeks ago
56,612
supporters

Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment

Act Now
3 weeks ago
48,336
supporters

Tell Mitch McConnell: We need gun control now

Act Now
4 weeks ago
57,801
supporters

Tax the super-rich. Pass a millionaires surtax.

Act Now
4 weeks ago
49,518
supporters

Fight environmental racism. Demand climate justice now.

Act Now
October 25, 2019
43,423
supporters

NBC and Comcast have a sexual abuse problem

Act Now
October 21, 2019
102,771
supporters

Tell the IRS: Revoke the NRA’s tax-exempt status

Act Now
October 29, 2019
57,812
supporters

Keep Big Tech out of banking

Act Now
2 months ago
72,158
supporters

Tell Facebook: Stop allowing lies in political ads

MORE OF WHAT'S HAPPENING
What is CREDO?

CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of millions of activists, sending tens of millions of petition signatures and more than 100,000 phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct actions for progressive change.

Stay in Touch

Follow @CREDOmobile on Twitter.

Like CREDO Mobile on Facebook.

Press Contact Info

Marissa Barrow, Comms Manager

press [at] credoaction [dot] com

Your impact
Graphic Image of the Tip of a Pen
220M+
petition signatures
Graphic Image of the Tip of a Pen
4M+
calls to leaders
Graphic Image of the Tip of a Pen
13M+
citizen letters
Our Impact in 2018
Together, CREDO members fight for positive change that makes progress possible.
From resisting Trump to pushing Democrats to be bold, CREDO members lead on the issues that matter.
VIEW OUR IMPACT IN 2018
Our 2018 Donations
Progressive change isn’t possible without the amazing work of all the groups fighting for:
That’s why throughout 2018, CREDO Action members voted on which progressive organizations we should donate over $86 million to.
VIEW OUR 2018 DONATIONS