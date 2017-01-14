125,000+ petition Dems to skip inauguration, 25 announce they’ll skip

More than 125,000 people have signed CREDO’s petition urging Democrats in Congress to skip Trump’s inauguration of hate.

At least 25 Democratic members of congress have now announced that they will not attend, including Reps. John Lewis, Raul Grijalva, Barbara Lee, Katherine Clark, Luis Gutiérrez, Jared Huffman, John Conyers, Earl Blumenauer, Judy Chu, Lacy Clay, Mark DeSaulnier, Nydia Velazquez, Jose Serrano, Ted Lieu, Yvette Clark, Mark Takano, Adriano Espaillat, Jerrold Nadler, Kurt Schrader, Mark Pocan, Pramila Jayapal, Marcia Fudge, Maxine Waters, Zoe Lofgren and Bonnie Watson Coleman. Additional announcements are expected soon.

Many of the announcements came in response to Trump’s MLK weekend Tweets attack civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis. CREDO released the following statement as the fallout from Trump’s attack on Lewis reverberated on Capitol Hill:

“Democrats in Congress must choose whether they stand with John Lewis or with Donald Trump,” said CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed. “Firing off angry tweets is not enough,” Zaheed continued, adding, “Democrats must skip Trump’s inauguration of hate.”

HOT ON FACEBOOK: CREDO’s video clip of Rep. Luis Gutiérrez’s powerful announcement that he won’t attend the inauguration has also struck a nerve on Facebook, with more than 75,000 shares, 3.5 million views and a reach of over eight million people.

