1,000,000+ Petition Senate Democrats: Block Betsy DeVos

Details on CREDO’s massive grassroots campaign to block the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education can be found below.

1,000,000 SIGN CREDO PETITION URGING SENATE TO REJECT DEVOS: In recent days more than a million people have signed CREDO’s viral petition calling on Senate Democrats to “block and resist Betsy DeVos’ confirmation as secretary of education.” The petition – which has been shared on Facebook more than 250,000 times – struck a nerve after Tuesday’s confirmation hearing, in which Sens. Elizabeth Warren and others exposed DeVos as an extreme right-wing bigot with zero relevant experience as an educator. Signature counts by state are available upon request.



8,800+ PHONE CALLS SENATE OFFICES IN OPPOSITION TO DEVOS: CREDO is ramping up calls to members of the Senate HELP committee in advance of next week’s anticipated vote. CREDO members have made more than 4,700 calls to Republicans on the committee and another 4,100 calls to Democrats in the past few days.

INTERVIEW AVAILABILITY: CREDO Senior Campaign Manager Heidi Hess is available for telephone interviews on Monday. Contact press@credoaction.com to schedule an interview.

DEVOS IS ONE OF CREDO’S “SWAMPY SEVEN” PRIORITY TARGETS: With more than 1.8 million petition signatures and 20,000+ phone calls in the past few weeks, CREDO is running a series of rapid-response campaigns pressuring the Senate to reject Trump’s hateful, corrupt and unqualified nominees. CREDO’s top seven targets, the Swampy Seven, are Rex Tillerson at State, Jeff Sessions at Justice, Betsy DeVos at Education, Tom Price at HHS, Andrew Puzder at Labor, Steve Mnuchin at Treasury and Scott Pruitt at EPA.

CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of millions of five million activists, sending tens of millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct actions for progressive change.

