CREDO Blasts Trump’s Nominees

For Immediate Release: January 10, 2017

San Francisco – As Senate Republicans seek to flood the zone with simultaneous confirmation hearings, CREDO is calling on Senate Democrats to do everything in their power to block Trump’s nominees and stand on the side of the American people.

“Despite campaign promises of ‘draining the swamp,’ Trump’s nominees for key positions are the swampiest group of billionaires, crony capitalists, and outright bigots our country has ever seen,” said CREDO Vice President Murshed Zaheed. “Senate Democrats cannot back down as Republicans attempt to jam through countless nominees without full hearings,” Zaheed continued. “Senators must commit to resisting and blocking Trump swampy nominees at every step of the confirmation process.”

With 700,000+ petition signatures and 5,000+ phone calls in the past few weeks, CREDO members has waged a series of rapid-response campaigns demanding the Senate to reject Trump’s hateful, corrupt and unqualified nominees. CREDO’s current top targets are Rex Tillerson at State, Jeff Sessions at Justice, Betsy DeVos at Education, Tom Price at HHS, Andrew Puzder at Labor, Steve Mnuchin at Treasury and Scott Pruitt at EPA.

JUST PUBLISHED AT MEDIUM: In a piece just published at Medium, CREDO has branded its top seven targets as the Swampy Seven: http://credo.cm/SwampySeven

215,000+ OPPOSE DEVOS: Over 215,000 CREDO activists have urged Senate Democrats to block and resist the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as secretary of education. DeVos’ records on civil rights and education are equally appalling, and Democrats must use every tool at their disposal to block her confirmation.

180,000+ OPPOSE SESSIONS: Over 179,000 CREDO activists have signed petitions to Senate Democrats and over 4,000 CREDO activists have made calls to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The message is clear: Oppose Jeff Sessions, a racist bigot with a history of anti-Black, anti-woman and anti-immigrant extremism.

125,000+ OPPOSE PRICE: Over 125,000 CREDO activists have signed CREDO’s petition to Senate Democrats urging them to protect access to healthcare for women, LGBTQ people, seniors andlow-income families by blocking the nomination of Tom Price as HHS Secretary.

116,000+ OPPOSE TILLERSON: Over 118,000 CREDO activists signed petitions calling on the Senate to block climate-denying, friend-of-Putin Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State. Hundreds of CREDO members have called their Senators with the same demands.

40,000+ OPPOSE PUZDER: Over 40,000 CREDO activists have called on the Senate to oppose and resist anti-worker Andrew Puzder to head Department of Labor. This number will grow considerably in the days and weeks to come.

16,000+ OPPOSE PRUITT: Over 16,000 CREDO activists urged Senate Democrats to stop climate-denier Scott Pruitt from running the EPA into the ground. This number will grow considerably in the days and weeks to come.

CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of more than 4 million activists, sending tens of millions of petition signatures and more than 100,000 phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct actions for progressive change.

