CREDO STATEMENT on KXL and DAPL Exec. Orders

CREDO released the statement below in response to reports that Pres. Trump plans to sign executive orders to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines:

“President Trump is showing that he’s in the pocket of big corporations and foreign oil interests,” said CREDO Deputy Political Director Josh Nelson. “Approving these dirty oil pipelines would poison American air and water, supercharge climate change and trample Native American rights,” Nelson continued. “Fierce grassroots activism has stopped these pipelines over and over again,” he added. “CREDO will do everything in its power to stop the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines, and keep dirty fossil fuels in the ground where they belong.”



CREDO has played a major role in the fights against the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. CREDO’s work against the Keystone XL pipeline includes:



97,000 ACTIVISTS SIGNED THE KEYSTONE XL PLEDGE OF RESISTANCE: During the Obama administration, more than 97,000 people signed the Keystone XL Pledge of Resistance, committing to risk arrest in peaceful, dignified civil disobedience, if needed to stop the Keystone XL pipeline. As part of the Pledge of Resistance, thousands of activists have been trained to lead or participate in direct actions where they would risk arrest.

MORE THAN 4 MILLION PETITION SIGNATURES: CREDO Activists generated more than 4.3 million petition signatures in opposition to Keystone XL.

MORE THAN 500,000 PUBLIC COMMENTS: CREDO activists submitted 511,000 public comments to President Obama’s state department in opposition to Keystone XL.



MORE THAN 40,000 PHONE CALLS IN OPPOSITION TO KEYSTONE XL: CREDO Activists made 42,804 phone calls to the White House, the State Department, the EPA, Members of Congress and others in opposition to Keystone XL.



283 PROTEST VIGILS ATTENDED BY MORE THAN 10,000 ACTIVISTS: Just 72 hours after the release of the State Department’s final environmental impact statement, CREDO organized 283 protest vigils in 49 states, with more than 10,000 total participants. It was the biggest, rapid-response, on-the-ground demonstration of Obama’s presidency to date.



CREDO’s work against the Dakota Access pipeline includes:



400,000+ PETITION OBAMA TO REJECT PIPELINE: More than 418,000 CREDO members signed CREDO’s petition demanding that President Obama intervene and stop the Dakota Access pipeline. Specifically, the petition calls on the president to “direct the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revoke the permits under ‘Nationwide Permit 12’ and stop the Dakota Access pipeline once and for all.” The full petition can be found here: http://act.credoaction.com/sign/NoDAPL/

NEARLY 3,000 #NoDAPL CALLS TO THE WHITE HOUSE: CREDO members made more than 2,800 calls to the White House urging President Obama to stop the Dakota Access pipeline. View the current number of calls and call script here: http://act.credoaction.com/call/call_obama_dapl/

180,000+ PETITION OBAMA AND GOV. DALRYMPLE TO UPHOLD FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS: More than 189,000 CREDO members signed a petition urging Pres. Obama and North Dakota Gov. Dalrymple to “uphold the rights of Native Americans and their allies to peacefully resist the Dakota Access pipeline without threat of violence.” The full petition can be found here: http://act.credoaction.com/sign/dapl_assault/



CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of five million activists, sending tens of millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct actions for progressive change.

Follow @CREDOmobile on Twitter.

Like CREDO Mobile on Facebook.