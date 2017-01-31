DEVOS STATEMENT: CREDO blasts Republicans for rubber stamping an unqualified “swamp monster”

CREDO – which has waged a massive grassroots campaign opposing Betsy DeVos – released the following statement following the Senate HELP Committee’s party line vote on DeVos’ confirmation:

“The HELP committee Republicans voted to fill the swamp by confirming Betsy DeVos in the face of the most organized grassroots opposition a cabinet nominee has ever faced,” said CREDO Senior Campaign Manager Heidi Hess. “Senators Murkowski and Collins may have voiced their concerns, but when push came to shove they joined the rest of their colleagues to rubber stamp an unqualified ‘swamp monster’ to be in charge of our children’s education.” Hess continued. “The nearly 1.5 million CREDO members who have already weighed in against DeVos will now focus their grassroots activism on the full U.S. Senate.”

NEARLY 1.5 MILLION SIGN CREDO PETITION URGING SENATE TO REJECT DEVOS: In recent days more than 1,475,000 people have signed CREDO’s viral petition demanding that Senators “block and resist Betsy DeVos’ confirmation as secretary of education.” The petition – which has been shared on Facebook more than 400,000 times – struck a nerve after DeVos’ confirmation hearing, in which Sens. Elizabeth Warren and others exposed DeVos as an extreme right-wing bigot with zero relevant experience as an educator. Signature counts by state are available upon request.

30,000+ PHONE CALLS SENATE OFFICES IN OPPOSITION TO DEVOS: CREDO activists made more than 30,000 phone calls to members of the Senate HELP committee in advance of today’s committee vote. CREDO members have made more than 23,000 calls to Republicans on the committee and another 8,500 calls to Democrats in the past few days.

