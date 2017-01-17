Letter to Oracle CEO Safra Catz

December 20, 2016

Safra Catz, CEO

Oracle

500 Oracle Parkway

Redwood Shores, CA 94065

Dear Ms. Catz,

Oracle is a company that prides itself on championing diversity, fairness and inclusion. In the spirit of that commitment, we, the undersigned advocacy organizations, write to express grave concern regarding Oracle’s failure to unequivocally respond to inquiries from Buzzfeed regarding participation in the creation of a registry for Muslim immigrants.

Last week, before a meeting with Donald Trump and other technology executives, you stated: “I plan to tell the President-elect that we are with him and are here to help in any way we can.” Later in the week, Oracle announced that you were joining Donald Trump’s transition team. At around the same time, the online publication Buzzfeed requested a response from Oracle on whether it would help build or provide data for a Muslim registry.

While Google, Apple, Uber and IBM answered Buzzfeed with an unequivocal no, Oracle failed to respond.

On behalf of 22 groups representing more than 35 million people, we are calling on you to do better.

The creation of a registry of Muslims in the United States is one of President-elect Trump’s most chilling proposals. Within just two weeks of the election, a member of the Trump transition team was photographed carrying a document entitled “Plan for First 365 Days,” which listed an updated registration program as one of his top priorities. The author of the document, Kris Kobach, was the architect of the National Security Entrance Exit Registration System, or NSEERS, a registration program targeting primarily Muslims on non-immigrant visas shortly after 9/11.

Under the guise of preserving national security, proponents of NSEERS claimed the program was necessary. However, not a single person on the registry was convicted of a terrorism-related crime. In reality, NSEERS was a program that profiled Muslims, subjected many of them to detention and deportation, and damaged their communities. In only the first year of the program, the government started deportation proceedings for more than 13,000 people.

This is not about politics. Government targeting of individuals based on religion and ethnicity violates the Constitution and our core values as a country. It also threatens millions of people.

We believe it is a great sign of corporate responsibility and common decency for corporations to ensure their resources are not used to support bigotry and discrimination. Given your role on the President-elect’s transition team, you are in a special position to stand up for vulnerable communities. An important first leadership step would be for Oracle to publicly refuse to help build a registry for Muslim immigrants.

Please contact Heidi Hess at CREDO or Naheed Qureshi at Muslim Advocates to discuss this further.

Sincerely,

Heidi Hess

Senior Campaign Manager

CREDO

On behalf of CREDO, Muslim Advocates, Color of Change, Courage Campaign, Democracy for America, #AllOfUs, America’s Voice, Amnesty International USA, Asian Law Caucus, Bend the Arc Jewish Action, Center for Constitutional Rights, Center for Media Justice, Daily Kos, Demand Progress, Desis Rising Up and Moving, Faithful America, Fight for the Future, Free Press, MPower Change, MoveOn.org, Presente, and Sum of Us

cc:

Ken Glueck, Senior Vice-President for Government Affairs

Jason Mahler, Vice-President for Government Affairs