SCOTUS REACTION: Democrats who don’t fight will face the wrath of their constituents

CREDO released the following statement in response to Donald Trump’s nomination of [insert anti-women, anti-worker, anti-environment white male here] to the U.S. Supreme Court:

“Democrats cannot allow the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice picked by a racist, fascist, sexual predator who lost the majority vote by almost 3 million votes,” CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed said. “Rewarding Republicans’ unprecedented obstruction of Pres. Obama’s nominee would be a total abdication of responsibility by Senate Democrats that would haunt them for the rest of their careers.”

“The progressive base of the Democratic Party wants Democrats to fight Trump’s fascist regime, not enable it,” Zaheed said. “There is no room for collaboration with a thin-skinned, tantrum-prone tyrant who, in just the first few days of his administration, has already displayed a reckless disregard for the rule of law and shown he is willing to undermine our Constitution.”



“Democrats must shut the Senate down if Republicans try to ram through Trump’s nominee,” Zaheed said. “We will ensure that any Democratic senator who doesn’t fight with everything they have to stop Republicans from stealing this seat faces the full of wrath of their constituents.”

Since Saturday, more than 145,000 people have signed CREDO’s petition demanding that Senate Democrats “block any Supreme Court nominee who won’t stand up for progressive values.”

Last year, CREDO ran an aggressive, multi-faceted campaign to pressure Senate Republicans to confirm Pres. Obama’s nominee to the Supreme Court. The campaign included hundreds of thousands of petition signatures, thousands of calls to Senate offices, a hard-hitting digital ad campaign branding Republican Senators as obstructionists, more than $200,000 in donations split between the Alliance for Justice, American Constitution Society for Law and Policy and People For the American Way Foundation and activist-led petition campaigns targeting key senators in more than a dozen states.

CREDO will deploy similar tactics to hold accountable any Democratic senator who enables Trump’s fascist regime to further consolidate power by voting for cloture on Trump’s nominee.

CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of five million activists, sending tens of millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct actions for progressive change.

