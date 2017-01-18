Online Video Ad Campaign Pressures Tech Companies to Reject Trump’s Muslim Registry

Micro-targeted digital ads compliment petitions and letters

For Immediate Release: January 18, 2017

San Francisco – CREDO launched a series of online video ads today urging Amazon, Oracle and Booz Allen Hamilton to publicly refuse to help the Trump administration build a Muslim registry.

WATCH: “TECH COMPANIES HAVE A CHOICE”

The video ads – which are micro-targeted to reach employees of the three companies – follow a multifaceted pressure campaign that has already forced tech giants like Google, Facebook, Apple, IBM and Microsoft to issue statements distancing themselves from Trump’s proposal.

“Tech companies have to choose a side,” said CREDO Senior Campaign Manager Heidi Hess. “Will they stand against Trump’s hate or provide the technology and data to enable it?” Hess continued. “Defending our safety and our core values as a country means disrupting and resisting Trump on every front,” Hess added. “We’re counting on Oracle, Amazon and Booz Allen Hamilton to do what’s right and make it clear that they will play no role in Trump’s chilling Muslim registry proposal.”

130,000+ CREDO ACTIVISTS URGE TECH COMPANIES TO OPPOSE A MUSLIM REGISTRY: 130,000+ people have signed CREDO’s petition demanding that tech companies “refuse to sell any goods, services, information or consulting of any kind to help build or facilitate a Muslim registry.” Partner organizations Color of Change, Democracy for America, Courage Campaign, SumofUs, Demand Progress and Fight for the Future have all launched similar petitions.

LETTERS TO TECH COMPANIES SEEK CLARIFICATION: In December, CREDO and 21 partner organizations from across the progressive movement, representing a total of almost 35 million people, sent a series of letters urging tech companies to clarify whether they would play any role in developing a Muslim registry, if asked.

GOOGLE, MICROSOFT, FACEBOOK, APPLE AND IBM WON’T HELP TRUMP BUILD MUSLIM REGISTRY: Some of the largest tech companies in the world – including Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple and IBM – have released statements clarifying that they would not help the Trump administration build a Muslim registry.

Google: “In relation to the hypothetical of whether we would ever help build a ‘muslim registry’ – we haven’t been asked, of course we wouldn’t do this and we are glad – from all that we’ve read – that the proposal doesn’t seem to be on the table,” a Google spokesperson told BuzzFeed.

Microsoft: “We’ve been clear about our values. We oppose discrimination and we wouldn’t do any work to build a registry of Muslim Americans,” Microsoft spokesman Frank Shaw told BuzzFeed.

Facebook: “No one has asked us to build a Muslim registry, and of course we would not do so,” a Facebook spokesperson told The Intercept.

Apple: “We think people should be treated the same no matter how they worship, what they look like, who they love. We haven’t been asked and we would oppose such an effort,” an Apple spokesperson told BuzzFeed.

IBM: “No, IBM would not work on this hypothetical project. Our company has long-standing values and a strong track record of opposing discrimination against anyone on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation or religion. That perspective has not changed, and never will,” an IBM spokesperson told BuzzFeed.

CREDO will continue to work with our allies to pressure Oracle, Amazon, Booz Allen Hamilton and other tech companies to pledge not to cooperate with any attempt to build or manage a Muslim registry.



CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of millions of activists, sending tens of millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct actions for progressive change.

