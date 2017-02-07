CREDO Statement on DeVos Confirmation: Republicans chose Trump’s fascist agenda over education of America’s children

SAN FRANCISCO – CREDO Action condemns the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as secretary of education.

“DeVos’ devotion to right-wing ideology and disregard for public education have no place in our education system,” Heidi Hess, senior campaign manager at CREDO Action said. “She is grossly incompetent and lacks the basic knowledge to preside over an agency whose primary job is to make sure our children have access to exceptional primary and higher education. It’s appalling that 50 Senate Republicans chose partisan politics and Trump’s fascist agenda over the education of America’s children.”

CREDO activists poured over 90,000 phone calls into the offices of key Republican senators, urging them to vote no on DeVos. Before the HELP Committee vote, CREDO delivered petition signatures of thousands of constituents to Sens. Collins and Murkowski’s Anchorage and Portland offices to pressure them to vote against DeVos’ confirmation.

Details on CREDO’s massive grassroots campaign to block the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education can be found below.

NEARLY 1.5 MILLION SIGNED CREDO PETITION URGING SENATE TO REJECT DEVOS: In recent days, almost 1.5 million people have signed CREDO’s viral petition demanding that senators “block and resist Betsy DeVos’ confirmation as secretary of education.” The petition – which has been shared on Facebook more than 400,000 times – struck a nerve after DeVos’ confirmation hearing, in which Sen. Elizabeth Warren and others exposed DeVos as an extreme right-wing bigot with zero relevant experience as an educator. Signature counts by state are available upon request.

100,000+ PHONE CALLS TO SENATE OFFICES IN OPPOSITION TO DEVOS: CREDO ramped up calls to key Republican senators leading up to the floor vote. All together, CREDO members made more than 93,000 calls to key Republicans and another 8,700 calls to Democrats on the HELP committee.

INTERVIEW AVAILABILITY: CREDO Senior Campaign Manager Heidi Hess is available for telephone interviews. Contact press@credoaction.com to schedule an interview.

DEVOS IS ONE OF CREDO’S “SWAMPY SEVEN” PRIORITY TARGETS: With more than 2.9 million petition signatures and 260,000+ phone calls to Senate offices in the past few weeks, CREDO is running a series of rapid-response campaigns against Trump’s hateful, corrupt and unqualified nominees. CREDO’s top seven targets, the Swampy Seven, are Rex Tillerson at State, Jeff Sessions at Justice, Betsy DeVos at Education, Tom Price at HHS, Andrew Puzder at Labor, Steve Mnuchin at Treasury and Scott Pruitt at EPA.

###

CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of five million activists, sending tens of millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct actions for progressive change.

Follow @CREDOmobile on Twitter.

Like CREDO Mobile on Facebook.