CREDO on Comey’s Trump-Russia blockbuster: Trump’s GOP lapdogs in Congress must stop playing games

CREDO released the statement below in response to FBI Director James Comey’s confirmation that the FBI is investigating the Trump campaign’s potential collusion with Russia:

“Today’s blockbuster revelation from Director Comey should be a wake-up call to every member of Congress and all Americans,” said CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed. “Trump’s Republican lapdogs in Congress must stop playing games and get to the bottom of whether the Trump campaign and its associates colluded with Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.” Zaheed said.

“The American people deserve answers,” he continued. “Until the American people can be assured that the Trump campaign wasn’t involved, all Trump-related business in Congress must grind to a halt.” Zaheed said, adding, “No confirmation hearings for Neil Gorsuch, no Trumpcare and no massive tax breaks for Republican campaign contributors.”

