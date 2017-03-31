Selling customer data goes against everything CREDO believes in

CREDO released the statement below in response to the passage of Senate Joint Resolution 34 / House Resolution 230, which would allow Internet Service Providers to collect and sell data on their users’ internet use:



“Congress just voted to turn Americans’ internet browsing habits into a product to be bought and sold by corporations,” said Ray Morris, CEO of CREDO Mobile. “It’s a terrifying violation of consumer privacy that goes against everything CREDO believes in,” he continued.



“CREDO will never sell information about our customers to a third party,” Morris added. “Companies that respect their customers and support basic privacy rights should publicly pledge not to sell their customers’ personal information or browsing histories to the highest bidder.”

CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over five million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.