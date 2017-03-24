Keystone XL: Trump puts foreign pipeline company ahead of American people

CREDO released the following statement in response to the State Department’s issuance of a federal permit allowing the proposed Keystone XL pipeline to cross the border between Canada and the United States:



“The Trump administration just put the interests of a foreign oil pipeline company ahead of the well-being of the American people,” said CREDO Deputy Political Director Josh Nelson. “But the Keystone XL pipeline has been declared a done deal time and time again only to be stopped by fierce grassroots activism,” he continued.



“We will continue working to stop Keystone XL in the streets and in the Nebraska Public Service Commission, which has yet to issue a key permit the pipeline needs to move forward,” Nelson added. “Attempting to expedite the approval of this foreign oil pipeline is just the latest example of Donald Trump putting corporate interests first with disastrous consequences for the American people.”

CREDO has played a major role in the fight against the Keystone XL pipeline. CREDO’s work against the Keystone XL pipeline includes:

97,000 ACTIVISTS SIGNED THE KEYSTONE XL PLEDGE OF RESISTANCE: During the Obama administration, more than 97,000 people signed the Keystone XL Pledge of Resistance, committing to risk arrest in peaceful, dignified civil disobedience, if needed to stop the Keystone XL pipeline. As part of the Pledge of Resistance, thousands of activists have been trained to lead or participate in direct actions where they would risk arrest.

MORE THAN 4 MILLION PETITION SIGNATURES: CREDO Activists generated more than 4.3 million petition signatures in opposition to Keystone XL.

MORE THAN 500,000 PUBLIC COMMENTS: CREDO activists submitted 511,000 public comments to President Obama’s state department in opposition to Keystone XL.

MORE THAN 40,000 PHONE CALLS IN OPPOSITION TO KEYSTONE XL: CREDO Activists made 42,804 phone calls to the White House, the State Department, the EPA, Members of Congress and others in opposition to Keystone XL.

283 PROTEST VIGILS ATTENDED BY MORE THAN 10,000 ACTIVISTS: Just 72 hours after the release of the State Department’s final environmental impact statement on Keystone XL in 2015, CREDO organized 283 protest vigils in 49 states, with more than 10,000 total participants. It was one of the biggest, rapid-response, on-the-ground demonstrations during Barack Obama’s presidency.



CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over five million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.