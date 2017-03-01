200,000+ to Sen. Schumer: Remove Joe Manchin from Leadership

MEDIA ADVISORY FOR THURSDAY MARCH 2



CONTACT:

Josh Nelson, jnelson@credoaction.com

Neil Sroka, nsroka@democracyforamerica.com

Yong Jung Cho, yongjung.c@gmail.com

Dani Heffernan, dani@350.org

Dozens of activists to deliver petition signatures to Sen. Schumer’s office

Washington, DC – Dozens of activists will deliver more than 225,000 petition signatures to Sen. Schumer’s office Thursday morning demanding that he remove Trump-apologist Joe Manchin from Senate Democratic Leadership. The petition signatures were collected by CREDO, #AllOfUs, Democracy for America, Other98 and 350 Action.

WHAT: Petition delivery in which activists pressure Sen. Schumer to remove Sen. Manchin from his Democratic leadership team.

WHEN/WHERE: At 8:45 a.m. on Thursday March 2, activists will be in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building to meet with reporters who want to witness the petition delivery. The group will enter Sen. Schumer’s office at 322 Hart at 9 a.m.

VISUALS: Dozens of activists with banner reading “Sen Schumer: #DropManchin from Dem Leadership,” boxes of petition signatures.

INTERVIEW AVAILABILITY: Event organizers will be available on-site for in-person interviews. Please contact press@credoaction.com or the contacts above to arrange telephone interviews with representatives from CREDO, #AllOfUS, 350 Action, Democracy for America or Other98.

PHONE CALLS TO OFFICES: At 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, as activists enter Sen. Schumer’s Capitol Hill office, people around the country will be making phone calls to all nine of Senator Schumer’s offices with the same demand. Activists will also be calling the offices of other members of Senate Democratic leadership.

###