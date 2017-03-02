Lying Sessions must resign: CREDO statement and background information

CREDO has been calling for a thorough and independent investigation into the Trump administration, transition team and campaign’s ties to Russia since July. Since then, countless bombshell reports have documented ample evidence of highly improper ties between top members of Trump’s campaign and Russian officials. The news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions committed perjury when he denied under oath that he had communicated with Russian officials is just the latest evidence that the members of the Trump administration are actively trying to cover up their communications with the Russian government during the presidential campaign and transition period.

CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed released the following statement:

“We need a resignation from Jeff Sessions, not a recusal,” CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed said. “If a Democratic attorney general had lied under oath about meeting with a foreign power accused of meddling in an American election, Republicans would have impeached them by now.”

“After Sessions has resigned, his successor must immediately appoint a special prosecutor,” Zaheed added. “It’s clear that the current leadership at the Department of Justice is unable to conduct the objective investigation the American people deserve.”

Today, CREDO is launching an emergency petition to Congress that reads as follows:

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied about his ties to Russia during his confirmation hearing. Congress must demand his resignation, demand that his successor immediately appoint a special prosecutor and use all the tools at its disposal to conduct transparent, independent investigations into Sessions’ and other Trump campaign and administration connections to Russia.”

