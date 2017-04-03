UNDER FIRE: Sen. Bennet facing pressure in Colorado to block Gorsuch

Colorado’s Democratic Senator Michael Bennet is currently under fire from his constituents for his lack of opposition to Judge Neil Gorsuch, the extreme right-wing judge Donald Trump has nominated for the Supreme Court. Sen. Bennet is facing heavy criticism from Coloradans for heaping praise on the judge while introducing Gorsuch to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearings.

CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed released the following statement in response to reports that Sen. Bennet plans to vote yes on cloture to advance Gorsuch’s confirmation:



“Sen. Bennet just chose Donald Trump over the people of Colorado,” CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed said. “A vote to side with Republicans and advance Gorsuch’s confirmation will tarnish Sen. Bennet’s reputation for the rest of his career,” he continued, adding, “If Sen. Bennet supports the core values of the Democratic Party he’ll reverse course and join the Democratic filibuster of right-wing extremist Neil Gorsuch.”



In recent days Bennet’s constituents in Colorado have put intense pressure on the Senator to block and resist the nomination of Gorsuch. They have flooded all of his official channels with phone calls, tweets, and petition signatures. Highlights of the recent activism include:

MORE THAN 5,800 COLORADANS SIGNED A PETITION STARTED BY A COLORADO CREDO MEMBER DEMANDING BENNET BLOCK AND RESIST GORSUCH: Over 5,800 CREDO members signed a petition started by Colorado CREDO Action member Amy Long demanding Sen. Bennet to defend the Supreme Court from Donald Trump. The petition can be found here: http://credo.cm/StopGorsuchCO

130+ CALLS TO BENNET’S OFFICES: In the past few days more than 130 calls have poured into Senator Bennet’s offices from across Colorado demanding he stand up to Trump and reject Gorsuch: https://act.credoaction.com/call/Bennet_SCOTUS/

HUNDREDS OF COLORADANS RALLIED ON APRIL 1 TO SPELL OUT “WE OBJECT”: CREDO Action members alongside members of Indivisible Front Range Resistance and Together We Will Colorado braved the cold on Saturday to call on Senator Bennet to take a strong stance against Gorsuch, and physically spelled out “We Object.”



Watch the event here: https://www.facebook.com/ProgressNowColorado/videos/vb.8111949161/10155387162624162/?type=2&theater



COLORADANS TO FORM A PICKET LINE AROUND BENNET’S DENVER OFFICE: On Tuesday, after the expected advancement of Gorsuch’s nomination out of committee, CREDO Action members will join a picket line around Bennet’s Denver Office and deliver the petition signed by 5,800 Coloradans.



