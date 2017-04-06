CREDO: Gorsuch’s historic cloture vote a defining moment for Senate Democrats

CREDO just released the statement below in response to today’s cloture vote on Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation to the Supreme Court:

“Today’s vote will be a defining moment in the careers of Senate Democrats,” said CREDO Senior Campaign Manager Heidi Hess. “The so-called ‘Democrats’ who voted to advance Gorsuch’s confirmation will be remembered by history as Trump collaborators, if they’re remembered at all.” she continued. “When Gorsuch casts the deciding vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the American people will remember that Senators Bennet, Donnelly, Heitkamp and Manchin helped make it possible.”

“But this is also a story of resistance,” Hess added. “An overwhelming majority of Democratic senators stood up to Trump and McConnell and fought to stop their right-wing takeover of the Supreme Court,” she said. “The Democratic senators who did everything in their power to stop Gorsuch have earned the appreciation of the tens of millions of Americans who oppose the dangerous Trump-Gorsuch agenda,” she continued. “Senator Jeff Merkley in particular deserves tremendous credit for his role in leading the opposition.”

Background on what CREDO has done in recent weeks to help make today’s failed cloture vote possible can be found below.



30,000+ ANTI-GORSUCH PHONE CALLS TO SENATE DEMOCRATS: CREDO members have made more than 30,000 phone calls urging Senate Democrats to defend the Supreme Court from Senate Republicans’ craven power grab by voting no on cloture.



360,000+ PETITION SIGNATURES AGAINST GORSUCH’S CONFIRMATION: More than 360,000 CREDO members signed petitions urging Senate Democrats to block Gorsuch’s confirmation by voting no on cloture.



PRODUCED VIRAL ANTI-GORSUCH VIDEOS THAT REACHED MILLIONS: CREDO videos featuring Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse speaking out against Gorsuch’s confirmation reached 11.9 million Americans, were viewed 4.2 million times and shared on Facebook more than 72,000 times.



ORGANIZED CAMPAIGN PRESSURING THE DSCC NOT TO FUND ANY SENATE DEMOCRAT WHO VOTES TO ADVANCE GORSUCH’S CONFIRMATION: CREDO led a coalition of a dozen progressive groups demanding that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee refuse to fund the campaign of any Senate Democrat who votes for or strikes a deal to advance the confirmation of right-wing extremist Neil Gorsuch. On Monday, the groups delivered more than 230,000 petition signatures to the DSCC’s headquarters.



LEAD A FULL-COURT PRESS TARGETING COLORADO SENATOR MICHAEL BENNET: CREDO waged a full-court press pressuring Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet to vote no on cloture. The campaign included a 6,000+ signature petition started by Colorado resident Amy Long, more than 500 calls to Bennet’s offices statewide and a protest outside his Denver office on Tuesday.



CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over five million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.