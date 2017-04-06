CREDO STATEMENT: Nuclear option a “craven and cynical power-grab”

Murshed Zaheed, CREDO Political Director and former leadership aide to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, released the statement below in response to Senate Republicans’ decision to invoke the nuclear option to put right-wing extremist Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court:

“Senate Republicans’ use of the nuclear option to hand the Supreme Court over to Trump is one of the most craven and cynical power-grabs in American history,” said CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed. “Like a spoiled child who doesn’t think the rules apply to him, Mitch McConnell just resorted to burning down the Senate to confirm Trump’s right-wing extremist judge,” he added.



“Senate Republicans who marched in lockstep with McConnell to steal a Supreme Court seat from Democrats deserve the scorn of the American people,” Zaheed continued. “They could have stood up for Pres. Obama’s Constitutional right to name a Supreme Court justices during his term in office, but none of them had the integrity or respect for the rule of law to do so,” he said.



10,000+ CALLS TO SENATE REPUBLICANS THIS WEEK: DON’T GO NUCLEAR: In the past three days CREDO members have made more than 11,000 calls to key Senate Republicans urging them not to invoke the nuclear option.



30,000+ ANTI-GORSUCH PHONE CALLS TO SENATE DEMOCRATS: CREDO members made more than 34,000 phone calls urging Senate Democrats to defend the Supreme Court from Senate Republicans’ craven power grab by voting no on cloture.

360,000+ PETITION SIGNATURES AGAINST GORSUCH’S CONFIRMATION: More than 360,000 CREDO members signed petitions urging Senate Democrats to block Gorsuch’s confirmation by voting no on cloture.

CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over five million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.