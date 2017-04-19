Fox to drop O’Reilly? CREDO response

CREDO – which has collected more than 160,000 petition signatures urging 21st Century Fox to fire Bill O’Reilly – released the statement below in response to reports that network executives are now planning to do just that in the coming days:

“Cutting ties with serial misogynist and alleged sexual predator Bill O’Reilly should not be a difficult decision for Fox,” said CREDO Senior Campaign Manager Heidi Hess. “But simply cutting ties with individuals like Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes will not fix or undo Fox’s decades of blatant sexism,” Hess continued.



“Fox should use this as an opportunity to clean up its culture of sexual abuse and sexual harassment and make clear to its hosts and producers that demeaning and objectifying women on or off air will no longer be tolerated,” she added.

In the past 10 days more than 160,000 people have signed CREDO’s petition, which reads:

“Fire Bill O’Reilly and clean up the culture of sexual abuse and sexual harassment at Fox News.

