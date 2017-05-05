CREDO statement on withdrawal of Army Sec. nominee Mark Green

CREDO released the statement below in response to Mark Green’s withdrawal from consideration to be Secretary of the Army:



“Mark Green’s withdrawal from consideration to be Army Secretary is a welcome development for LGBTQ equality,” said CREDO Campaign Manager Tessa Levine. “Trump never should have nominated an anti-LGBTQ extremist like Mark Green in the first place,” Levine continued. “It’s telling that Trump’s first pick for Army Secretary was such a right-wing extremist that even the Republican-controlled Senate didn’t have the votes to confirm him,” Levine added. “We’ll continue fighting to protect all Americans from Trump’s hateful and bigoted agenda.”



CREDO’s petition demanding that the Senate reject Mark Green’s nomination has been signed by more than 125,000 people. The petition, which can be found here, reads: “Block bigoted, anti-LGBTQ extremist Sen. Mark Green as Army secretary.”



CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over five million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.