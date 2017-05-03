CREDO blasts bigoted Army Sec. nominee Mark Green

CREDO released the following statement in response to reports that Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Army, Mark Green, may be withdrawn from consideration as soon as this week due to the backlash to his homophobic, islamophobic and anti-science views:



“Mark Green has dedicated his political career to fostering inequality and bigotry based on religious ideology, and there’s no reason to believe that would stop if he’s confirmed as secretary of the Army,” said CREDO Campaign Manager Tessa Levine. “Our military personnel deserve better than a bigoted, right-wing extremist committed to discrimination.”



CREDO’s petition demanding that the Senate reject Mark Green’s nomination has been signed by more than 100,000 people. The petition, which can be found here, reads: “Block bigoted, anti-LGBTQ extremist Sen. Mark Green as Army secretary.”

CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over five million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.