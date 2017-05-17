CREDO response to special prosecutor appointment

FYI – CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed released the statement below in response to the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller to serve as special prosecutor in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia:



“This is a massive victory for the progressive resistance,” said CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed. “The fact is, this would not have happened if it wasn’t for the relentless pressure from grassroots activists and determined investigative journalism,” Zaheed said.



“Two things are needed moving forward,” Zaheed continued. “Mueller must have the independence to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation without interference from Attorney General Sessions or Trump himself,” Zaheed said. “In addition, an independent commission should be established immediately to investigate the full scope of the Trump-Russia connections and Moscow’s interference in our election to ensure that it never happens again.”

CREDO has accumulated more than 850,000 petition signatures demanding a special prosecutor. More than 180,000 petition signatures came in recent days as part of a campaign demanding that Senate Democratic leadership shut down all Senate proceedings until a special prosecutor was in place to investigate Trump-Russia connections.



