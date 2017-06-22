Republican Sens. Targeted with Anti-Trumpcare Billboards

Billboards targeting Sens. Flake and Heller follow CREDO’s

billboards targeting Democratic Sens. Manchin, Donnelly and Heitkamp



June 22 – CREDO is placing #ResistTrumpcare billboards in strategic locations near airports in Arizona and Nevada pressuring Sens. Flake and Heller to oppose Trumpcare.



The billboards depict each the senator alongside pictures of Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan with the text “Tell Sen. LASTNAME: #ResistTrumpCare. Don’t gut our health care.”









“Trumpcare is cruel, reckless, dangerous and unpopular,” said CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed. “These billboards should serve as a reminder to Senators Heller and Flake that their constituents fiercely oppose Trumpcare and will hold them accountable if they put millions of American lives at risk by voting for it.”

The billboards in Arizona and Nevada follow the placement earlier this week of similar billboards in West Virginia, Indiana and North Dakota pressuring Sens. Joe Manchin, Joe Donnelly and Heidi Heitkamp not to work with Republicans on legislation that would take health care away from millions of Americans. The three Senate Democrats reportedly joined closed-door meetings with Senate Republicans about the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.



To date CREDO members have generated over 650,000 petition signatures and made 35,000 calls to Congress, including over 25,000 calls to Republican offices, in opposition to Trumpcare.



CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over 5 million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.

