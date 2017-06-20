Conservative Senate Democrats Targeted with Anti-Trumpcare Billboards in West Virginia, Indiana and North Dakota

Billboards targeting Sens. Manchin, Donnelly

and Heitkamp are strategically placed between their homes and airports

June 20 – CREDO announced today that it had placed #ResistTrumpcare billboards in strategic locations in West Virginia, Indiana and North Dakota pressuring Sens. Joe Manchin, Joe Donnelly and Heidi Heitkamp not to work with Republicans on legislation that would take health care away from millions of Americans. The three Senate Democrats reportedly joined closed-door meetings with Senate Republicans about the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.



“No Democrat should be complicit in the Republicans’ heartless maneuvering to take away health care from millions of Americans,” CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed said. “Instead of collaborating with the Republicans, Senators Heitkamp, Donnelly and Manchin must do everything they can to block and resist Trumpcare.”



The billboards in each state depict their Democratic senator alongside pictures of Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan with the text “Don’t let the GOP gut our health care.”







Indiana and North Dakota billboard designs are available upon request.

DETAILS on billboard locations:



West Virginia: Two roadside billboards targeting Sen. Manchin are up in his home state. One in Fairmont his hometown, and the other in Charleston, on the road from the state’s biggest airport.



Indiana: Billboard between Sen. Donnelly’s home and the South Bend airport he flies out of when going back to Washington.

North Dakota: Digital billboard en route from the Bismarck airport to Senator Heitkamp’s home.

The billboards in the home states of these three key Senate Democrats are just one component of CREDO’s cutting-edge multi-channel campaign to stop Democrats from helping Republicans take away our health care:

Snapchat Geofilters: CREDO is blanketing the D.C. and state offices of Senators Donnelly, Heitkamp and Manchin with Snapchat geofilters calling on the Senators to block Trumpcare. The Snapchat geofilter design is available upon request.



Phone calls: Sens. Manchin, Donnelly and Heitkamp have received 2,900+ phone calls from CREDO members in recent weeks urging them to do everything in their power to stop Trumpcare.



Tweets: Today, constituents of Sens. Manchin, Donnelly and Heitkamp will take to Twitter to demand that these senators do everything in their power to block and resist Trumpcare, not collude with the Republicans to take away health care for millions.

To date CREDO members have generated over 650,000 petition signatures and made 30,000 calls to Congress, including over 25,000 calls to Republican offices, in opposition to Trumpcare.



CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over 5 million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.

