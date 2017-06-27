Trumpcare: CREDO’s Full Court Press to Resist

As Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell twist arms to repeal the Affordable Care Act and jam Trumpcare through the Senate, CREDO is engaged in a full-court press in opposition to the deadly legislation. Through the use of strategically placed billboards in key states, tens of thousands of phone calls to Senate offices, a series of hard-hitting viral videos, micro-targeted Snapchat geofilters and a massive petition campaign, CREDO is building pressure on targeted senators to #ResistTrumpcare.

“No amount of arm twisting or dishonest rhetoric from the White House can change the fact that Trumpcare is a disaster that would take health care away from tens of millions of people and kill countless Americans,” said CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed. “Mitch McConnell hid this bill from the Senate and the American people until the last minute because he knew just how unpopular it would be,” Zaheed continued, adding, “Senators who care about the health and well-being of their constituents will oppose Trumpcare and do everything in their power to block it from moving forward.”

CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed is available for telephone interviews about CREDO’s work to resist Trumpcare. Please contact jnelson@credoaction.com to schedule an interview or address any other concerns.

Here a few highlights of CREDO’s work to stop Trumpcare:

PLACED ANTI-TRUMPCARE BILLBOARDS IN 5 STATES: CREDO has placed billboards in strategic locations in Arizona, Indiana, Nevada, North Dakota and West Virginia to pressure Democratic Sens. Manchin, Heitkamp and Donnelly and Republican Sens. Flake and Heller to oppose Trumpcare. Details on the billboards targeting Democrats can be found here. Details on the billboards targeting Republicans can be found here. Photos of the billboards are available upon request.

45,000+ PHONE CALLS AGAINST TRUMPCARE: CREDO members have made more than 45,000 phone calls, including more than 30,000 calls to Republican offices, in opposition to Trumpcare.

ANTI-TRUMPCARE VIRAL VIDEOS REACH TENS OF MILLIONS: CREDO’s series of anti-Trumpcare videos featuring Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Al Franken and Chris Murphy and Reps. Joe Kennedy III and Ted Lieu have been viewed more than 18 million times and shared on Facebook more than 400,000 times.



DEPLOYING SNAPCHAT GEOFILTERS IN DC AND STATE OFFICES OF TARGETED SENATORS: CREDO is blanketing the Washington and state offices of target senators with Snapchat geofilters calling on the senators to block Trumpcare. Geofilters have run in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Maine, North Dakota, Ohio and West Virginia. A sample image of the sample Snapchat geofilter is available upon request.

650,000+ PETITION SIGNATURES OPPOSING TRUMPCARE: CREDO members have generated more than 650,000 petition signatures in opposition to Trumpcare, including 165,000+ who urged Senate Democrats to “use every legislative tool at [their] disposal to block and resist Trumpcare.”

CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over 5 million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.