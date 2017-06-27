CREDO Statement on Trumpcare Delay

CREDO released the statement below in response to reports that the Senate will not vote on Trumpcare until after the July 4 recess:



“This is a key win in a long fight,” said CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed. The momentum in the fight over health care in the United States is on the side of the anti-Trump resistance,” Zaheed continued. “The fact is, Trumpcare is a nightmare for Americans families now, and it will still be a nightmare after the July 4 recess.”



“CREDO will escalate pressure on Republican senators during the recess and until Trumpcare is dead,” Zaheed continued. “Through grassroots campaigning and multi-channel digital campaigns, we’ll make it clear to senators that stealing Americans’ health care to provide tax cuts for the rich is a political liability they can’t afford.”



“CREDO will continue fighting until we have stopped Trumpcare once and for all,” he added.

CREDO is conducting a full court press in opposition to Trumpcare:



Purchased strategically placed #ResistTrumpcare billboards in 5 states.

Generated 45,000+ phone calls to congressional offices.

Produced a series of hard hitting videos that have been viewed 20 million times.

Collected 650,000+ anti-Trumpcare petition signatures.

Deployed geotargeted #ResistTrumpcare Snapchat filters in Washington, D.C. and 8 states.



CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over 5 million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.



