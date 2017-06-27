Press

CREDO Statement on Trumpcare Delay

By June 27, 2017 No Comments

CREDO released the statement below in response to reports that the Senate will not vote on Trumpcare until after the July 4 recess:

“This is a key win in a long fight,” said CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed. The momentum in the fight over health care in the United States is on the side of  the anti-Trump resistance,” Zaheed continued. “The fact is, Trumpcare is a nightmare for Americans families now, and it will still be a nightmare after the July 4 recess.”

“CREDO will escalate pressure on Republican senators during the recess and until Trumpcare is dead,” Zaheed continued. “Through grassroots campaigning and multi-channel digital campaigns, we’ll make it clear to senators that stealing  Americans’ health care to provide tax cuts for the rich is a political liability they can’t afford.”

“CREDO will continue fighting until we have stopped Trumpcare once and for all,” he added.

CREDO is conducting a full court press in opposition to Trumpcare:

  • Purchased strategically placed #ResistTrumpcare billboards in 5 states.
  • Generated 45,000+ phone calls to congressional offices.
  • Produced a series of hard hitting videos that have been viewed 20 million times.
  • Collected 650,000+ anti-Trumpcare petition signatures.
  • Deployed geotargeted #ResistTrumpcare Snapchat filters in Washington, D.C. and 8 states.

CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over 5 million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.