CREDO statement: The resistance stopped Trumpcare – again

CREDO released the statement below in response to Senate rejecting so-called “skinny repeal” legislation:



“Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump just found out the hard way that taking health care away from millions of people is deeply unpopular with the American people,” said CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed. “Republicans can point fingers and assign blame all they want, but the fact is the effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act failed because the American people resisted and fought back,” he continued.



“The failure of Trumpcare provides the perfect opportunity for Democrats to go on offense by fighting for Medicare For All,” Zaheed continued. “Medicare already covers 40 million Americans over the age of 65, providing quality care at prices that are much lower than the private market,” he added. “It is time to take decisive steps toward a national health care system that puts people over profits.”

