ResistTrumpcare: CREDO statement on motion to proceed vote

CREDO released the statement below in response to Senate Republicans advancing a motion to proceed on legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act:



“The party of death is so desperate to take health care away from tens of millions of people that they just voted to move forward legislation without knowing what’s in it,” said CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed. “The secretive process Mitch McConnell is using is only necessary because Republicans’ health care proposals are so deeply unpopular with the American people,” Zaheed continued.

“There is nothing ‘moderate’ about taking health care away from tens of millions of Americans to give tax breaks to the wealthy,” Zaheed said. “There is nothing ‘centrist’ about blindly supporting a bill that will kill people and cause untold suffering,” he continued, adding, “If Senate Republicans move forward with the repeal of the Affordable Care Act it will be a permanent stain on the record of any senator who supported today’s motion to proceed, or the final vote,” Zaheed said.

On Sen. John McCain’s role casting a key vote in favor of the motion to proceed:

“There’s a disturbing irony in Sen. John McCain rushing back from receiving medical treatment in Arizona to cast a vote that may well prevent his fellow Arizonans from receiving the treatments they desperately need,” said CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed. “It would be a shame if McCain’s legacy is reduced to helping Donald Trump gut health care for the people of Arizona.”



CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed is available for telephone interviews about CREDO’s work to resist Trumpcare. Please contact press@credoaction.com to schedule an interview.



From traditional tactics like protests, massive call campaigns and petitions to more innovative approaches like geo-targeted Snapchat filters, in-state billboards and video testimonials from constituents, CREDO has played a leading role in the resistance to Trumpcare from day one.

Please find additional highlights of CREDO’s work to stop Trumpcare below.



PLACED ANTI-TRUMPCARE BILLBOARDS IN 5 STATES: CREDO placed billboards in strategic locations in Arizona, Indiana, Nevada, North Dakota and West Virginia to pressure Democratic Sens. Manchin, Heitkamp and Donnelly and Republican Sens. Flake and Heller to oppose Trumpcare. Details on the billboards targeting Democrats can be found here. Details on the billboards targeting Republicans can be found here.





68,000+ PHONE CALLS AGAINST TRUMPCARE: CREDO members have made more than 68,000 phone calls, including more than 50,000 calls to Republican offices, in opposition to Trumpcare.



ANTI-TRUMPCARE VIRAL VIDEOS VIEWED BY TENS OF MILLIONS: CREDO’s series of anti-Trumpcare videos featuring Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Al Franken and Chris Murphy and Reps. Joe Kennedy III and Ted Lieu have been viewed more than 20 million times and shared on Facebook more than 400,000 times.



DOZENS OF ANTI-TRUMPCARE VIDEO TESTIMONIALS: Dozens of CREDO members in West Virginia, Colorado, Ohio, Nevada, Arizona and Alaska created short video testimonials urging their Republican senators to oppose Trumpcare. Several of the videos, which can be viewed here, were used in digital advertisements targeting followers of key Senators.



SNAPCHAT GEOFILTERS IN DC AND STATE OFFICES OF TARGETED SENATORS: CREDO covered the Washington and state offices of key senators with Snapchat geofilters calling on the senators to block Trumpcare. In addition to Washington, D.C., geofilters have run in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio and West Virginia. A sample image of the sample Snapchat geofilter is available upon request. During the July 4 recess, CREDO blanketed 4th of July parades and other events in key states with “Resist Trumpcare” Snapchat geofilters.

PROTESTS AND PETITION DELIVERIES: On July 18, CREDO partnered with indivisible and local groups on protests against Obamacare repeal in Arizona, Maine, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. On July 7, CREDO, Daily Kos and Social Security Works delivered more than 45,000 petition signatures from Ohio residents to Sen. Portman’s Cincinnati office demanding that he oppose Trumpcare.



650,000+ PETITION SIGNATURES OPPOSING TRUMPCARE: CREDO members have generated more than 650,000 petition signatures in opposition to Trumpcare, including a petition signed by more than 250,000 people demanding that the Senate “Block and resist Trumpcare and any other legislation that guts Medicare and Medicaid, defunds Planned Parenthood or takes health care away from sick people.”

CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over 5 million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.