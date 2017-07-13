100,000+ sign petition urging Golden State Warriors not to visit Trump’s White House

Petition campaign backed by online video and

micro-targeted digital ad campaign

July 13, 2017 – More than 100,000 people have signed CREDO’s petition demanding that the Golden State Warriors “publicly reject Trump’s hate by refusing to set foot in his White House.” More than 24,000 of the petition signers are California residents.



The petition can be found here: https://act.credoaction.com/sign/warriors/

CREDO has also released a video that uses footage of Warriors Coach Steve Kerr, point guard Steph Curry and forward David West criticizing Trump to make the point that they should put their words into action by refusing to visit the White House.





The video can be found on Facebook here, on Twitter here and on YouTube here.



The video is backed by a micro-targeted digital advertising campaign that displays the video to Warriors employees and fans on Facebook, and followers of the Warriors, Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant on Twitter. The ad campaign will run on both Facebook and Twitter through Tuesday. Screenshots of the Facebook and Twitter ads are available upon request.



“The Warriors represent California, which has been the epicenter of resistance to Trump’s hateful regime since day one,” said CREDO Campaign Manager Nicole Regalado. “The Warriors should not grant any respect to a bigot who is trying to take away health care access and civil rights protections for immigrants, women, LGBTQ people and people of color in their state and hometown,” Regalado continued, adding, “it is time for the Warriors to join the resistance and stand up against Trump’s racist regime by publicly announcing that they will stay away from the White House.”



After initial reports indicated that the team would not be visiting the White House, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said recently that he was open to the possibility and that he would leave the decision up to the players. “I do think it’s very important to consider a potential invitation because I think it could have very positive ramifications if we did go,” Kerr said on the TK show.



The campaign graphic, which you’re welcome to use, can be found here and below:





CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over 5 million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.