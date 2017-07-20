CREDO blasts Senate Dems for supporting FBI nominee Wray

CREDO released the statement below following Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously supporting the confirmation of FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray:



“Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee just failed the resistance,” CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed said. “Supporting Wray’s confirmation in light of Trump’s firing of James Comey is a pathetic and unacceptable cave to Trump and Senate Republicans,” Zaheed continued.



“In light of the circumstances surrounding James Comey’s dismissal as FBI Director, every Democratic member of the Senate Judiciary Committee should be ashamed of themselves for rewarding Trump by rubber-stamping his pick to fill the role,” Zaheed said, adding, “if Senate Democrats don’t have the backbone to stand up to Trump’s dangerous regime they might as well go home and find a new line of work.”

In recent weeks more than 6,500 CREDO members have called members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to demand that Senators “refuse to consider Christopher Wray’s nomination until an independent investigation into Trump’s Russia ties has been completed.”



Previously, more than 168,000 CREDO members signed a petition urging the Senate to “commit to blocking and resisting any Donald Trump nominee to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”



