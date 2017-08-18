BANNON STATEMENT: The Trump White House remains the White Supremacist’s House

CREDO released the statement below in response to reports that Donald Trump will fire Steve Bannon:

“In a normal administration, an Anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, white supremacist, alleged domestic abuser like Steve Bannon never would have been hired in the first place,” CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed said. “It is telling that Trump is firing Steve Bannon not because he’s a racist, but because he was stealing the media spotlight from another narcissistic white supremacist,” Zaheed continued, adding, “Even after Bannon’s departure, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue will remain the White Supremacists’ House as long as Stephen Miller, Sebastian Gorka and the Nazi terrorist cheerleader-in-chief Donald Trump continue to occupy the Oval Office.”



CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed is available for telephone interviews. Please contact press@credoaction.com if you’d like to schedule an interview.



BACKGROUND ON CREDO’S ANTI-BANNON ACTIVISM:



Earlier this year more than 135,000 people signed CREDO’s petition demanding that Trump fire Bannon. The petition reads: “Anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, white supremacist, domestic abuser Steve Bannon has no place in the White House. Remove him now.”



Before that, more than 325,000 people signed CREDO’s petition to keep Bannon off the national security council. The petition reads: “Donald Trump’s decision to seat right-wing white supremacist Steve Bannon on the National Security Council is dangerous for America and the world. Support legislation to keep Bannon off the National Security Council.”



CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over five million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.