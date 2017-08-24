CREDO: Grassroots activism blunts Trump regime’s full scale attacks on national monuments

CREDO released the statement below in response to reports that Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke has recommended to Trump that no national monuments should be fully eliminated:



“This is a direct result of the unprecedented outpouring of grassroots support for our national monuments over the past several months,” CREDO Deputy Political Director Josh Nelson said. “Interior Sec. Zinke clearly understands that eliminating any national monuments outright would have provoked a massive backlash from the American people,” Nelson continued.



“We remain deeply concerned that this is an attempt to hide the Trump administration’s attack on our national monuments behind smoke and mirrors,” he added. “Any attempt by Trump to use boundary adjustments to make drastic changes to any of our precious national monuments will be met with fierce grassroots opposition.”

During the recent public comment period, more than 125,000 CREDO members submitted comments urging Sec. Zinke not to “roll back any national monument designations made by previous administrations.”



CREDO members have also submitted hundreds of thousands of public comments and petition signatures during the Obama administration in support of Bears Ears, Gold Butte, Katahdin Woods and Waters, and other national monuments.



CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over five million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.