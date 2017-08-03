130,000+ to Congress: Don’t give Big Pharma more monopolies

Petitions from CREDO and Social Security Works

oppose the Orphan Product Extensions Now (OPEN) Act

August 3, 2017 – More than 130,000 people have signed petitions from CREDO and Social Security Works urging Congress to oppose the the Orphan Product Extensions Now (OPEN) Act, which the Senate is trying to sneak through this week as part of the must-pass FDA Reauthorization Act. The bill would grant drugmakers an additional six months of exclusivity, the monopoly power that allows companies to charge as much as they want for life-saving medications.

The CREDO petition can be viewed here: https://act.credoaction.com/sign/no_pharma_monopolies

The Social Security Works petition can be found here: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/drug-corporations-greed-knows-no-end

“Americans already pay the highest pharmaceutical drug prices in the world, and Congress is now on the verge of making the situation worse,” CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed said. “We need members of Congress to to rein in abuses, monopolies and corporate concentration in the drug industry, not hand Big Pharma yet another massive giveaway.”



If the OPEN Act becomes law, drug companies will be able to take drugs that are already on the market, repurpose them slightly, and call them “orphan” drugs and then hold monopoly rights. Patients would have no access to competing drugs at lower prices. Pharmaceutical giants would reap huge rewards while sick people could go broke trying to pay the bills.



“In every corner of this country, people are furious about the skyrocketing costs of their prescription drugs,” Social Security Works Executive Director Alex Lawson said. “The last thing we need to do is allow the OPEN Act to give drug corporations even greater monopoly power so they can rip the people off even more.”

CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over 5 million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.

Social Security Works leads the fight every day to expand and protect our Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid systems and to lower prescription drug prices.