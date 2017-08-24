✕
What's Happening Highlights
300,000 people have signed this petition to stop Trump from starting nuclear war
VICTORY. Thanks to over 135,000 CREDO members and our friends in the progressive movement, Steve Bannon is out of the White House
CREDO released a statement in response to reports that Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke has recommended to Trump that no national monuments should be fully eliminated
CREDO Action
About
Press
Victories
CREDO Mobile
WINNING TOGETHER
We are millions of people taking action for progressive change
Act Now
Repeal blank check for endless wars
Your Impact
160M+
petition signatures
3M+
calls to leaders
13M+
citizen letters
Our Impact in 2016
Together, CREDO members fight for positive change that makes progress possible.
From fighting for the right to vote to stopping the TPP, CREDO members have led on the issues that matter
View Our Impact in 2016
Our 2016 Donations
Progressive change isn’t possible without the amazing work of all the groups fighting for:
That’s why throughout 2016, CREDO Action members voted on which progressive organizations we should donate over $83M to.
View Our 2016 Donations