STATEMENT: Too little too late from the occupant of the White Supremacists’ House

CREDO released the statement below in response to Donald Trump’s remarks today on this weekend’s terrorist attack in Charlottesville, Virginia:



“Trump’s belated criticism of his staunchest supporters – racist, Nazi, KKK terrorists – rings hollow,” CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed said. “When it is politically convenient, Trump frequently and aggressively bullies individuals and organizations by name, but in this case, he disgracefully protected white supremacist Nazis for days before speaking out.”



“Trump should follow his words with action by immediately firing all White House staff with direct or indirect ties to white supremacists, including Steve Bannon, Sebastian Gorka and Stephen Miller,” Zaheed continued, adding, “Until the liar in chief matches today’s words with actions we should all call the current White House what it really is – the White Supremacists’ House.”

Earlier this year, more than 125,000 CREDO members signed a petition calling on Trump to fire Steve Bannon. The petition reads: “Anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, white supremacist, domestic abuser Steve Bannon has no place in the White House. Remove him now.”



And in the past four hours, more than 50,000 CREDO members have signed a petition calling on local, state and federal officials to “take down all symbols of the Confederacy.”

Please let me know if you have any questions.

CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over five million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.