CREDO statement on Wray confirmation: Senate Democrats failed to resist

CREDO released the statement below in response to the confirmation of Christopher Wray as Director of the FBI:



“Sen. Schumer and other members of Democratic leadership just rewarded Donald Trump for his interference in the Russia investigation by failing to resist Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI,” said CREDO Political Director Murshed Zaheed. “A man under a cloud of investigation for potentially obstructing justice by firing the last FBI director should not under any circumstances be rewarded with bipartisan support for his replacement,” Zaheed continued, adding, “Senators Gillibrand, Markey, Merkley, Warren and Wyden deserve credit for standing with the resistance and voting against Christopher Wray’s confirmation.”

Here are a few details on CREDO’s activism in opposition to Wray’s confirmation:



7,500+ CALLS TO SENATE DEMOCRATS IN OPPOSITION TO WRAY’S CONFIRMATION: In the past few days, CREDO members have made more than 1,000 calls in opposition to Wray’s confirmation to the offices of Senate Democratic leaders and Democrats on the Judiciary Committee. Prior to that, more than 6,500 CREDO members called members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to demand that senators “refuse to consider Christopher Wray’s nomination until an independent investigation into Trump’s Russia ties has been completed.”



168,000+ PETITION SENATE TO BLOCK TRUMP’S FBI NOMINEE: More than 168,000 CREDO members signed a petition urging the Senate to block any Trump FBI nominee. The petition reads: “Commit to blocking and resisting any Donald Trump nominee to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Congress must not allow a man under a cloud of investigation to choose the next director of the FBI.”

CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over 5 million activists, sending millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.