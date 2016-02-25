With this simple, quick process, you can update your email address with CREDO Action:

First, click here to have a password sent to your email address, which will allow you to login. Check your email for the password we sent you. Then go here: https://act.credoaction.com/me/update/ You will be asked to enter your email address and password. Use the password we just sent you, then click the Log In button. Once you’re logged in, the first field on the page should be your email address. Change this to your new email address. Then scroll to the bottom and click the button to update your information.

If you run into trouble, please use our technical support form to request help. Please include as much information as you can, so we can quickly diagnose the issue and send you the correct steps to resolve the problem.