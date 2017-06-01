What's Happening Highlights

Why doesn't your form remember my information?

What is auto-fill?

Some sites will provide your name and email address already in the petition form when you arrive, allowing you to simply submit your petition signature without any further intervention. Your information is “automatically filled” into the form, hence the name “auto-fill.”

Why doesn’t CREDO Action use auto-fill?

We recognize that many people find auto-fill to be convenient. However, we’ve also found that incorrectly typed email addresses or personal information can end up in our system, and stay there, when we auto-fill. By asking each person to fill their information individually, we ensure our records are the most up-to-date and correct.

How can I make it easier to sign petitions?

Most browsers provide a way to automatically fill your information without depending on CREDO Action to have that information filled for you. Follow the links below for your browser to learn more:

I don't live in the United States - what do I put in the zip code box?

If you’re an American living abroad…

You should use the address of the last real home you had in the U.S. – where you actually resided – referred-to by election officials as your “voting residence address.” This will match your activism to your assigned congressional district, and ensure that your voice is heard by the correct legislator.

If you a citizen of another country not living in the United States…

Thanks for trying to support our work!

Currently, our system only allows citizens of the United States to sign our petitions. This is because most of our actions target U.S. lawmakers, and we want to be sure that we are representing their constituents’ voices when we send them petition signatures.

We’re considering ways to open some petitions to people outside of the U.S., but it’s not an option we offer at this time. In the meantime, please check out our friends at http://www.sumofus.org and http://www.avaaz.org which support international activism.

We hope to be able to include your voice sometime in the future. Please be sure to pass on our petitions to your friends in the U.S.!

How do I unsubscribe?

Simply click the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of any email we’ve sent you. You may continue to receive emails for up to 72 hours.

I keep unsubscribing and you keep sending me emails!

It may take up to 72 hours for your unsubscribe to be processed, but we honor all unsubscribe requests and would never email you without your permission. However, if you sign one of our petitions after unsubscribing, you’ll be re-added to our email list. If you wish to no longer receive emails from us, simply unsubscribe and be sure not to sign any petitions from CREDO Action.

If you are experiencing technical issues with our site…

If you are experiencing technical problems with our site, we want to know that as soon as possible. Because it takes a lot of time to read all our email, the best way to get a response on a technical question or problem is to fill out this survey which our tech folks monitor in real time (as much as possible). Your feedback will get the quickest attention on our end when you do this.

For everything else…

Use the form below to submit feedback or questions.

Please note: We receive a lot of email messages every day and while we try our best to reply as soon as possible to emails that require a response, our small staff cannot personally respond to every email. It’s really important to us to know what you think, especially if you take the time to write us a thoughtful email. We definitely consider responses from our membership when making decisions about campaigns — and your feedback often helps make our arguments stronger. Please know that we read the messages that come in, even if we can’t reply to all of them, and discuss the themes of member feedback at least weekly (and often daily) as a team.

What is CREDO?

CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of 5 million activists, sending tens of millions of petition signatures and more than 100,000 phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct actions for progressive change.

Press Contact Info

Josh Nelson, Communications Director

press [at] credoaction [dot] com

