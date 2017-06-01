I don't live in the United States - what do I put in the zip code box?

If you’re an American living abroad…

You should use the address of the last real home you had in the U.S. – where you actually resided – referred-to by election officials as your “voting residence address.” This will match your activism to your assigned congressional district, and ensure that your voice is heard by the correct legislator.

If you a citizen of another country not living in the United States…

Thanks for trying to support our work!

Currently, our system only allows citizens of the United States to sign our petitions. This is because most of our actions target U.S. lawmakers, and we want to be sure that we are representing their constituents’ voices when we send them petition signatures.

We’re considering ways to open some petitions to people outside of the U.S., but it’s not an option we offer at this time. In the meantime, please check out our friends at http://www.sumofus.org and http://www.avaaz.org which support international activism.

We hope to be able to include your voice sometime in the future. Please be sure to pass on our petitions to your friends in the U.S.!