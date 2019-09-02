CREDO IN 2018: PROTECT. RESIST. COUNTER.

We want to say thank you – and share some of the utterly astounding activism CREDO members were part of in 2018. Watch our year in review now:

[[EMBEDDED VIDEO]]

CREDO is unapologetically progressive, unafraid to be bold, committed to putting communities threatened by Trump first – and powered by CREDO members just like you. In 2018, we were a force for good based on three key principles:

Protect the people most at risk from the racist, xenophobic, anti-woman and anti-LGBTQ Trump Republican agenda.

Resist right-wing efforts to drag our country backward, and the Trump regime's attempts to undermine our democracy.

Counter Republican extremism with a bold progressive vision – dreaming big in the face of opposition from Republicans and corporate Democrats.

Protect. Resist. Counter. In 2018, we resisted Donald Trump at every turn and won major victories along the way. CREDO members like you made it all possible.

YOUR VICTORIES

CREDO members and our friends in the progressive movement scored some major victories in 2018, even with a racist regime occupying the White House and right-wing corporate allies controlling Congress.

Together, we put an end to Trump’s sham voter suppression commission, blocked some of Trump’s worst nominees, pushed corrupt climate denier Scott Pruitt out of the Environmental Protection Agency, forced FedEx to drop its partnership with the NRA and helped force a real fight on over Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. CREDO members showed Democrats the power of a bold progressive vision, and are ready to help progressive champions make that vision a reality in 2019 and beyond.

YOUR DONATIONS

CREDO customers help fund the resistance to Trump through monthly donations to progressive organizations.

Each month this year, CREDO donated $150,000 to three groups fueling the resistance to Trump, including organizations like Cosecha, UltraViolet, Transgender Law Center and the ACLU.

