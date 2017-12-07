JOB: Data and Analytics Manager, CREDO Action

CREDO is a for-profit social change organization of more than 5 million members that uses online-to-offline organizing techniques to hold down the progressive flank. We have a unique funding model – we run a phone and credit card company to fund progressive activism. We’re proudly the largest corporate donor to Planned Parenthood and fund dozens of other progressive groups each year like Color Of Change, Electronic Frontier Foundation, National Domestic Workers Alliance and 350.org.

CREDO’s advocacy campaigns ask our members to sign petitions, engage on all social media channels, call legislators and join protests – which may include getting arrested in peaceful civil disobedience to win change. Join us at the forefront of the progressive resistance to Trump’s hateful agenda.

We strongly encourage applications from people of color, persons with disabilities, women and LGBTQ people.

This position is full time, exempt, based in San Francisco and reports to Deputy Political Director Josh Nelson.

YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR…

» Working closely with campaigners to ensure they have easy access to the metrics they need to make strategic, data-driven decisions that will build power and win campaigns for progressive change. That includes developing MySQL queries, dashboards, spreadsheets, charts and any other visualizations to provide this information in a clear and friendly format.

» Taking ownership of our experimentation and testing by proposing useful new tests that will help us understand how to grow our list and increase engagement, executing tests in an organized manner, presenting test results to the team regularly, providing a path forward while seeking input from key team members and templatizing testing procedures so that tests can be conducted easily with minimal oversight.

» Improving current reports to make them automated, run faster and with a cleaner presentation.

» Ensuring our database is clean, recording all important information and that the data is structured in such a way to make key queries as easy as possible to undertake.

» Occasionally creating SQL queries that will assist in complex email targeting.

» Increasing community engagement without increasing the number of emails we send.

WE WANT TO HIRE SOMEONE WHO…

» Has a solid command of SQL and is able to find the most efficient way to write a complex SELECT statement.

» Is comfortable writing formulas and manipulating spreadsheets to analyze datasets.

» Consistently spots when data looks wrong and is emotionally compelled to figure out why.

» Enjoys turning mountains of data into clean reports and visualizations that are attractive and user-friendly.

» Pays attention to all the details, ensuring that our conclusions are based on the cleanest possible data.

» Has deep knowledge of statistical significance, confidence intervals, power calculations, random sampling, etc.

» Has experience designing & running optimization experiments, including basic online A/B testing.

» Is skilled at explaining analytical reports or other data work products to non-technical audiences.

» Is fascinated by statistics, data mining and user interface experimentation.

» Is self-directed and excited to build their own workflow.

» Is an enthusiastic technologist and experimenter.

WE EXPECT THAT EVERYONE ON THE CREDO ACTION TEAM:

» Cares deeply about making progressive change and ensuring that our members are engaged and compelled to take action.

» Has no qualms about standing up to power and members of the political establishment, including Democrats and the Democratic Party when they compromise the core principles of its progressive base.

» Is detail-oriented.

» Is an excellent communicator.

» Is flexible, eager, friendly and enjoys working with others in a collegial, fast-paced and team-oriented environment.

NICE TO HAVE:

» Understanding of progressive digital organizing and campaigning (in the style of CREDO Action and other netroots groups);

» Experience with: ActionKit;

» Experience with Python, Mode Analytics, Optimizely, and/or Google Analytics.

BENEFITS AND COMPENSATION:

Compensation is competitive and will be determined based on your level of experience. CREDO takes seriously the challenge of ensuring that women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and other underrepresented minorities are paid equally to their peers.

CREDO offers generous merit bonuses; comprehensive health, dental, vision coverage & FSA; industry-leading 401k matching; and these other benefits:

» A free smartphone of your choice and deeply discounted mobile service for yourself and up to four others on your plan with CREDO Mobile;

» Work-from-home Wednesdays;

» A monthly commuting stipend and fantastic location at the Embarcadero BART/MUNI stop, just two minutes walk from the Ferry Building and Temporary Transbay Bus Terminal;

» On-site gym;

» Catered team lunches twice a month, casual dress code, epic snack selection (lots of healthy options!), annual company Giants outing, optional happy hours and an otherwise friendly and fun workplace environment.

APPLY NOW: credo.cm/jobs