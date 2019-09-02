JOB – Social Media Coordinator

CREDO Action organizes for progressive change. We mobilize our millions of activists to speak out and pressure decision makers from the local to the national levels. From relentlessly defending reproductive freedom, civil rights, LGBTQ equality and our environment to fixing our broken democracy and fighting for an economy that works for everyone, CREDO empowers activists to work for the change we want to see, not what we are told we can achieve by the mainstream political establishment.

We are the advocacy arm of CREDO, a for-profit social change organization that offers products – like CREDO Mobile and CREDO Energy – to fund our activism and support dozens of progressive organizations each year, including Planned Parenthood, Color Of Change, Electronic Frontier Foundation, National Domestic Workers Alliance and 350.org.

In the Trump era, we are more committed than ever to protect the communities he is attacking, delegitimize his corrupt, bigoted regime, obstruct his dangerous agenda, and promote strong progressive alternatives to both the toxic Republican Party platform and Democratic Party compromise and cowardice.

We know that the hate at the core of Trump’s agenda particularly threatens people of color, immigrants, Muslims, LGBTQ people, and women. We especially encourage people from those communities to apply for this job because we believe CREDO’s platform provides a powerful tool to defend ourselves, our loved ones and our values. We also believe that a diverse team and inclusive team culture help us work in ways that prioritize intersectionality, push back on institutional oppression within the progressive movement and achieve the equitable movement and world we want.

This position is full time, exempt and reports to CREDO Action’s social media manager Ari Chopelas. This position is remote, although candidates in the San Francisco Bay Area or Denver, Colorado area will have the option to work from a local CREDO office. Remote employees travel to CREDO’s San Francisco headquarters several times per year.

YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR…

Helping grow CREDO’s thriving social media channels by:

monitoring breaking news, social media tools and campaigner suggestions to identify shareable content, memes and videos;

drafting content;

posting and scheduling content on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Flickr;

investigating new social media channels that may be of interest;

identifying compelling content for social media videos and writing video scripts;

using listening tools to monitor audience chatter and flagging comments as needed;

regularly updating content and responding to politics-related messages in our Facebook Messenger bot;

community managing our members as we activate new social media channels;

assisting with real-time content for CREDO livestreams and influencer outreach.

Maintaining the layout and publication of CREDOAction.com, which will include syncing content from CREDO’s email advocacy campaigns, social media channels and any other public-facing digital content relevant to our advocacy in a way that’s engaging for our site visitors and ensuring our site is always up-to-date and as comprehensive a picture as possible.

SOMETIMES YOU WILL…

Assist campaigners by turning draft campaigns from our email campaigners into live landing pages and emails;

Help campaigners incorporate copy edits into their campaigns;

Complete other tasks to help support the campaigns team in getting new content out the door.

WE WANT TO HIRE SOMEONE WHO:

Has at least one year of experience managing organizational social media accounts;

Is deeply connected to the political news cycle and is aware of key issues bubbling and being discussed in progressive online communities;

Is totally tech-savvy, comfortable with social media and can quickly learn new tools;

Enjoys working on a team and appreciates being a support player.

WE EXPECT THAT EVERYONE ON THE CREDO ACTION TEAM:

Cares deeply about making progressive change and ensuring that our members are engaged and compelled to take action.

Has no qualms about standing up to power and members of the political establishment, including Democrats and the Democratic Party when they compromise on core progressive principles.

Is detail-oriented and precise.

Is an excellent communicator and engaging writer.

Is flexible, eager, friendly and enjoys working with others in a collegial, fast-paced and team-oriented environment.

NICE TO HAVE:

Experience with CrowdTangle and/or BuzzSumo;

Experience with WordPress;

Experience with Buffer;

Experience with ActionKit;

Experience with Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Compensation will be determined based on where you live and your level of experience, but we expect the range to be between $50,000 and $60,000.

Our team is guided by a set of cultural principles that help us us do excellent, innovative work for equality and freedom while taking care of ourselves and each other. Those principles explicitly prioritize work-life balance and the balance between the emotional and operational sides of our work, including building in comp time and other supports when work is especially intense or goes beyond normal working hours.

CREDO offers generous merit bonuses; comprehensive health, dental, vision coverage & FSA; industry-leading 401k matching; along with a free smartphone of your choice, company-reimbursed service for you, and deeply discounted service costs for up to four others on your plan with CREDO Mobile.

Employees who work from the San Francisco office also enjoy these other benefits:

Work-from-home Wednesdays and Fridays

Casual dress code in the office

A monthly commuting stipend and fantastic location at the Embarcadero BART/MUNI stop, just a few minutes walk from the Ferry Building and Transbay Bus Terminal

Free on-site fitness center with 24-hour access

Team lunches twice a month, healthy snack selection, annual Giants game, and an otherwise friendly and fun workplace environment.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants should provide a resume and a cover letter that’s no longer than two pages. Your cover letter should include the following:

How your work history or other factors make you a great applicant for this specific role.

Why you want to work for CREDO Action – particularly what interests you about our mission and our model of organizing and what issues you’re most passionate about or experienced with.

Information about a social media project you put together that you’re particularly proud of (give us a general idea of what it was and what it took to put to together).

Applicants whose resumes and cover letters show a potential match will be asked to complete a short performance task to assess their writing skills and how they think about social media content creation. Applicants who proceed past this assignment will be asked to meet with our team via Zoom (a free, Skype-like video conferencing service) for a 30 minute interview. A short list of candidates will then have one or two further Zoom interviews.

We are accepting applications until February 15, 2019 and will assess all applications starting on February 19. We expect to make an offer by mid-March with an early April start date.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW: http://credo.cm/socmedcoord2019

Click here to download a PDF of this job description.