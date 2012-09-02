JOB: Social Media Manager, CREDO Action

CREDO is a for-profit social change organization of more than 5 million members that uses online-to-offline organizing techniques to hold down the progressive flank. We have a unique funding model – we run a phone company to fund progressive activism. We’re proudly a major donor to Planned Parenthood and fund dozens of other progressive groups each year like Color Of Change, Electronic Frontier Foundation, National Domestic Workers Alliance and 350.org.

CREDO’s advocacy campaigns ask our members to sign petitions, call legislators, get active offline and engage on all social media channels. Join us at the forefront of the progressive resistance to Trump’s hateful agenda.

We strongly encourage applications from people of color, persons with disabilities, women and LGBTQ people.

This position is full time, exempt, and reports to CREDO Action Co-Director Josh Nelson. This position is remote, although candidates in the San Francisco Bay Area or Denver, Colorado area will have the option to work from a local CREDO office.

YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR…

Managing and growing CREDO’s thriving social media channels by: monitoring breaking news, social media tools and campaigner suggestions to identify shareable content, memes and videos; drafting content; posting content on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Flickr; investigating new social media channels that may be of interest; monitoring social media analytics and setting goals for performance on each channel; testing new strategies and best practices on existing channels.

Overseeing the layout and publication of CREDOAction.com which will include syncing content from CREDO’s email advocacy campaigns, social media channels and any other public-facing digital content relevant to our advocacy in a way that’s engaging for our site visitors and ensuring our site is always up-to-date and as comprehensive a picture as possible.

SOMETIMES YOU WILL…

Assist campaigners by turning draft campaigns from our email campaigners into live landing pages and emails.

Help campaigners incorporate copyedits into their campaigns.

Complete other tasks to help support the campaigns team in getting new content out the door.

WE WANT TO HIRE SOMEONE WHO:

Has at least one year of experience working with HTML and basic CSS.

Has at least one year of experience managing organizational social media accounts.

Is deeply connected to the political news cycle and is aware of key issues bubbling and being discussed in progressive online communities.

Is totally tech-savvy, comfortable with social media and can quickly learn new tools.

Enjoys working on a team and appreciates being a support player.

WE EXPECT THAT EVERYONE ON THE CREDO ACTION TEAM:

Cares deeply about making progressive change and ensuring that our members are engaged and compelled to take action.

Has no qualms about standing up to power and members of the political establishment, including Democrats and the Democratic Party when they compromise the core principles of its progressive base.

Is detail-oriented.

Is an excellent communicator.

Is flexible, eager, friendly and enjoys working with others in a collegial, fast-paced and team-oriented environment.

NICE TO HAVE:

Experience with CrowdTangle and/or BuzzSumo;

Experience with WordPress;

Experience with Buffer;

Experience with ActionKit.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Compensation is competitive and will be determined based on your level of experience. CREDO takes seriously the challenge of ensuring that women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and other underrepresented minorities are paid equally to their peers.

CREDO offers generous merit bonuses; comprehensive health, dental, vision coverage & FSA; industry-leading 401k matching; and these other benefits:

A free smartphone of your choice and deeply discounted mobile service for yourself and up to four others on your plan with CREDO Mobile;

Work-from-home Wednesdays and Fridays;

A monthly commuting stipend and fantastic location at the Embarcadero BART/MUNI stop, just two minutes walk from the Ferry Building and Temporary Transbay Bus Terminal;

On-site gym;

Catered team lunches twice a month, casual dress code, epic snack selection (lots of healthy options!), annual company Giants outing, a fabulous company holiday party, optional happy hours every month and an otherwise friendly and fun workplace environment.

You can see our full list of benefits and perks, and apply for this role, on our website at http://www.credomobile.com/lp/jobs/credo-jobs.aspx