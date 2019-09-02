JOB: Vice President and Political Director

Reporting directly to the CEO and a member of the Executive Team, the Vice President and Political Director will lead CREDO Mobile’s progressive activism by empowering CREDO customers and CREDO Action members to resist Trump’s extremism and fight for progressive change in Washington D.C. and in state capitols and corporate board rooms across the country. The Political Director sets the agenda and strategy for the CREDO Action team, is the public face of CREDO’s progressive activism and leads CREDO’s donations program.

Responsibilities

Develop and refine CREDO’s strategy and tactics for creating progressive change that engages our members on and offline and elevates our reach and voice.

Develop and execute, with CREDO Action team and allies, short- and long-term campaign plans that address urgent and strategic opportunities to play offense or defense in service of progressive goals.

Lead team in successful execution of its monthly and annual goals by managing email calendar for growth, using data/analytics aligned with best practices, and setting priorities for paid and trade acquisition and determining how and when to use trades. Responsible for CREDO action budget.

Foster a culture of risk-taking, creativity, curiosity, and collaboration on the CREDO Action team.

Work closely with the Deputy Political Director to develop communications content and press relationships that elevate our activism and amplify our voice.

Work closely with Deputy Political Director to set priorities and goals across social media channels and video platforms, and manage staff towards those goals.

Build and maintain relationships with progressive allies (both elected officials and other progressive organizations).

Ensure that the CREDO Donations program funds highly effective progressive groups on a timeline that is both responsive to the news cycle and to strategic funding needs. Build relationships with groups in order to solicit applications and manage process whereby representatives across CREDO Mobile feel engaged and empowered to select groups each month.

Up to 25% travel

Requirements

Deep rooted passion for the progressive movement and social change advocacy. As (or even more) willing to challenge Democrats and the Democratic Party infrastructure as to challenge right-wing extremism or corporate greed.

Belief that true progressive change cannot happen without racial justice, reproductive freedom and LGBTQ equality.

10-12 years progressively responsible experience as a strategic thinker directly managing large diverse teams, working as an advocate building programs, working in a grassroots organization and/or political campaigns.

Proven track record of executing and winning campaigns for progressive change.

Strong interpersonal skills and commitment to strong team values and culture.

Broad understanding of how to leverage inside and outside pressure to impact decisions makers and legislative processes, including deep understanding of the dynamic of progressive change in DC.

Strong plus for experience in congressional office, extensive contacts in the progressive movement, experience managing a digital program or experience leading direct action.

This position is non-exempt and located in San Francisco, CA.

About CREDO

CREDO is a company like no other. Since our inception in 1985, we’ve pursued two primary goals: working for social change and running a successful business. Fortunately, we’ve excelled at both.

We offer a range of products to consumers, most notably our CREDO Mobile cell phone service, which provides support for our mission of progressive social change. We are much more than socially responsible or green – we actively fight for change through activism and philanthropy. We strive to make it easy for progressive individuals to make a difference through CREDO Action, our internal team of political organizers, who work with our 5 million activist members to deploy powerful campaigns for progressive advocacy for women’s rights, the environment, economic justice, food democracy and LGBT rights.

CREDO’s donations program has contributed more than $83 million to progressive nonprofits like the ACLU, Democracy Now! and the Rainforest Action Network. We’re proud to have been the largest corporate donor to Planned Parenthood, and have made a difference in the early years of Women to Women, 350.org, Sweatshop Watch and many other progressive groups. Remarkably, our members vote on funding allocation monthly.

Our employees are our best asset. We provide a generous benefits package including performance and company growth bonuses, top-notch health benefits, one month PTO (Paid Time Off) in your first year, a 401(k) retirement plan with a significant company match, and flexible spending accounts.

We also offer:

A commuter benefits program

On-site, high-security bike parking

Thursday afternoon massages

On-site fitness center

First-class on-site cafeteria

Two-minute walk to transportation

