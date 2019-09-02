JOB: Campaign Manager (2019-04)

CREDO Action organizes and mobilizes millions of activists to fight for progressive change at the local, state and national levels. From relentlessly defending reproductive freedom, civil rights, LGBTQ equality and our environment to fixing our broken democracy and fighting for an economy that works for everyone, CREDO empowers activists to work for the change we want to see, not what we are told we can achieve by the mainstream political establishment.

We fight for equality, freedom, opportunity, safety and fulfillment for everyone. That means fighting against systemic oppression and the institutions, policies and people, on the right or the left, that perpetuate it.

In the Trump era, we are more committed than ever to protecting the communities he is attacking, delegitimizing his corrupt and bigoted regime, obstructing his dangerous agenda, and promoting strong progressive alternatives to both the toxic Republican Party platform and Democratic Party compromise and cowardice.

CREDO Action is the advocacy arm of CREDO, a for-profit organization that offers products – like CREDO Mobile and CREDO Energy – to fund progressive social change. Not only does revenue from CREDO fund our activism, each year CREDO also donates nearly 2 million dollars to dozens of progressive organizations such as Planned Parenthood, Color Of Change, Electronic Frontier Foundation, National Domestic Workers Alliance and 350.org.

THE JOB

CREDO campaign managers design, implement and manage digital advocacy campaigns that provide strategic opportunities for our members to take action and have victories in service of progressive goals. Whether the campaign is rapid response or something longer term, it always has a strong theory of change and often provides our members with opportunities to engage in deeper levels of activism beyond signing petitions.

Campaign managers are responsible for keeping track of the news and political landscape to identify and capitalize on campaign opportunities and insert left-flank narratives into political debates and media stories. They also build and maintain strong relationships with allies to ensure that campaigns are strategic, timely and positioned to support and amplify frontline work. Finally, campaign managers also help recommend and select groups for the CREDO Donations program, which grants $150,000 each month to progressive nonprofits.

Trump and his enablers are attacking every progressive value, but we know that the racism, misogyny and bigotry at the core of Trump and Republicans’ agenda especially threatens people of color, immigrants, Muslims, LGBTQ people and women. We especially encourage people from those communities to apply for this job because we believe CREDO’s platform provides a powerful tool to defend ourselves, our loved ones and our core values. We also believe that a diverse team and an inclusive team culture help us strategize, organize and partner in ways that embrace the intersectional nature of our work, push back on the institutional oppression that exists within the progressive movement and help us achieve the kind of equitable movement and world we want.

This position is full time, exempt, and reports to CREDO Action’s Campaign Director, Nicole Regalado. The position can be remote from anywhere in the contiguous United States or based in CREDO’s San Francisco headquarters.

WE WANT TO HIRE SOMEONE WHO

Has at least 3 years experience as an organizer, digital campaigner or activist, including at least some experience with blast email and a digital advocacy toolset or CRM (or 3 years of other relevant experience you think makes you a great fit)

Understands organizing and advocacy and can use a range of tactics to amplify and win campaigns

Is a great writer and communicator who can quickly adapt to new writing styles/voices

Can balance many projects and priorities efficiently and produce high quality work on short timelines

Is plugged into the political news cycle and knowledgeable about progressive issues, with at least one area of deep content expertise (we’re especially looking for expertise in women’s rights, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, civil liberties, climate and foreign policy campaigning, but open to other types of experience as well)

NICE TO HAVE

Experience sending to a large email list (100,000+ subscribers)

Experience working with our core tools, including Action Kit, WordPress, Action Network and some experience working with HTML

Ability to learn new tech tools/platforms and apply them to organizing

Experience leading protests and/or participating in direct action

Active involvement in one or more progressive social movements

An understanding of the limitations of current digital organizing models and a desire to experiment with new tools, new organizing models and new ways of reaching people

WE EXPECT THAT EVERYONE ON THE CREDO ACTION TEAM

Cares deeply about making progressive change and ensuring that our members are engaged and compelled to take action

Has no qualms about standing up to power and members of the political establishment, including Democrats and the Democratic Party when they compromise the core principles of the progressive base

Is flexible, eager, friendly and enjoys working with others in a collegial, fast-paced and team-oriented environment

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS

Compensation will be determined based on where you live and your level of experience, but we expect the salary range to be between $65,000 and $80,000. In addition to this base salary, CREDO employees are eligible for annual merit bonuses of up to 17%.

Our team is guided by a set of cultural principles that help us do excellent, innovative work for equality and freedom while taking care of ourselves and each other. Those principles explicitly prioritize work-life balance and the balance between the emotional and operational sides of our work, including building in comp time and other supports when work is especially intense or goes beyond normal working hours.

In addition to generous merit bonuses, CREDO offers comprehensive health, dental, vision coverage & FSA; industry-leading 401k matching; along with a free smartphone of your choice, company-reimbursed service for you and deeply discounted service costs for up to four others on your plan with CREDO Mobile.

Employees who work from the San Francisco office also enjoy these other benefits:

Work-from-home Wednesdays and Fridays

Casual dress code in the office

A monthly commuting stipend and fantastic location at the Embarcadero BART/MUNI stop just a few minutes walk from the Ferry Building and Transbay Bus Terminal

Free on-site fitness center with 24-hour access

Team lunches twice a month, healthy snack selection, annual Giants game and an otherwise friendly and fun workplace environment

You can see our full list of benefits and perks on the CREDO Mobile jobs website.

HOW TO APPLY

Applicants should provide a resume and a cover letter that’s no longer than two pages. Your cover letter should include the following:

1. How your work history or other factors make you a great applicant for this specific position.

2. Why you want to work for CREDO Action – particularly what interests you about our mission and our model of organizing.

3. What issue areas related to CREDO’s advocacy work (reproductive justice, immigrants rights, etc.) you have the most expertise in and/or passion for.

4. One idea for a campaign you think CREDO Action should be running, in the format below. Check out our campaigns at credoaction.com to see more examples.

» Suggest a target and call to action: “Tell Ryan Zinke: No tax on public protest”

» Why this is important (three sentences, maximum): “Our right to protest is guaranteed by the Constitution and is under constant threat by Trump. A tax on public protest would most impact the people for whom public protest is often the last resort. Ryan Zinke, as the originator of this proposal, and the secretary of the Department of Interior, is the best target because he can withdraw his proposal.”

Applicants whose resumes and cover letters show a potential match will be asked to complete a roughly two-hour performance task to assess both their writing skills and campaign strategy acumen. Applicants who proceed past this task will meet with our team via telephone or Zoom (a free, Skype-like video conferencing service) for two rounds of interviews.

We are accepting applications until April 28, 2019. We expect to make an offer by mid June with an early July start date.

Apply at this link: https://credo.cm/jobs

Download this job posting as a PDF.