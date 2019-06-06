JOB: Data and Analytics Manager (2019-06)

CREDO Action organizes and mobilizes millions of activists to fight for progressive change at the local, state and national levels. From relentlessly defending reproductive freedom, civil rights, LGBTQ equality and our environment to fixing our broken democracy and fighting for an economy that works for everyone, CREDO empowers activists to work for the change we want to see, not what we are told we can achieve by the mainstream political establishment.

We fight for equality, freedom, opportunity, safety and fulfillment for everyone. That means fighting against systemic oppression and the institutions, policies and people, on the right or the left, that perpetuate it.

In the Trump era, we are more committed than ever to protecting the communities he is attacking, delegitimizing his corrupt, bigoted regime, obstructing his dangerous agenda, and promoting strong progressive alternatives to both the toxic Republican Party platform and Democratic Party compromise and cowardice.

Trump and his enablers are attacking every progressive value, but we know that the racism, misogyny and bigotry at the core of Trump and Republicans’ agenda especially threatens people of color, immigrants, Muslims, LGBTQ people, and women. We especially encourage people from those communities to apply for this job because we believe CREDO’s platform provides a powerful tool to defend ourselves, our loved ones and our core values. We also believe that a diverse team and an inclusive team culture help us strategize, organize and partner in ways that embrace the intersectional nature of our work, push back on the institutional oppression that exists within the progressive movement, and help us achieve the kind of equitable movement and world we want.

CREDO Action is the advocacy arm of CREDO, a for-profit organization that offers products – like CREDO Mobile and CREDO Energy – to fund progressive social change. Not only does revenue from CREDO fund our activism, each year CREDO also donates nearly $2 million to dozens of progressive organizations such as Planned Parenthood, Color Of Change, Electronic Frontier Foundation, National Domestic Workers Alliance and 350.org.

This position is full time, exempt, and reports to CREDO Action’s Co-Director Josh Nelson. The position can be remote or based in CREDO’s San Francisco office.

YOU WILL PRIMARILY BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:

Running all aspects of our reporting to ensure that our campaigners have easy access to the metrics they need to make strategic, data-driven decisions that will build power and win campaigns for progressive change. That includes: managing our ActionKit data pipeline and current reporting suite in Mode Analytics; improving current reports to make them automated, faster and cleaner; developing new MySQL queries, dashboards, spreadsheets, charts and other visualizations to provide information in a clear and friendly format.

Owning our experimentation and testing by: proposing useful new tests that will help us understand how to grow our list and increase engagement, executing tests in an organized manner, presenting test results to the team regularly, providing a path forward while seeking input from key team members and templatizing testing procedures so that tests can be conducted easily with minimal oversight.

Assist the operations team with email targeting and QA (once a week) and the creation of merge files and hash files and data uploads.

Leading the development of an in-house email deliverability dashboard in Tableau.

SOMETIMES YOU WILL:

Create SQL queries that will assist in complex email targeting.

Travel to conferences to meet others in the progressive space, talk about our achievements and learn from the experiences of others.

Work with the CREDO Mobile and Energy marketing team on coordinating data sharing.

WE WANT TO HIRE SOMEONE WHO…

Has a solid command of SQL and is able to find the most efficient way to write a complex SELECT statement.

Is comfortable writing formulas and manipulating spreadsheets to analyze datasets.

Consistently spots when data looks wrong and is compelled to figure out why.

Enjoys turning mountains of data into clean reports and visualizations that are attractive and user-friendly.

Pays attention to all the details, ensuring that our conclusions are based on the cleanest possible data.

Has deep knowledge of statistical significance, confidence intervals, power calculations, random sampling, etc.

Has experience designing & running optimization experiments, including basic online A/B testing.

Is skilled at explaining analytical reports or other data work products to non-technical audiences.

Is fascinated by statistics, data mining and user interface experimentation.

Is self-directed and excited to build their own workflow.

Is an enthusiastic technologist and experimenter.

Can handle multiple projects at once and meet deadlines.

YOU MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE WITH:

SQL

mySQL

Mode Analytics

NICE TO HAVE:

Preference will be given to candidates who have experience with ActionKit and/or Tableau

Experience with R, Python, Optimizely and/or Google Analytics

Understanding of progressive digital organizing and campaigning (in the style of CREDO Action and other netroots groups)

Experience working remotely or with remote team members

WE EXPECT THAT EVERYONE ON THE CREDO ACTION TEAM:

Cares deeply about making progressive change and ensuring that our members are engaged and compelled to take action

Has no qualms about standing up to power and members of the political establishment, including Democrats and the Democratic Party when they compromise the core principles of the progressive base

Is flexible, eager, friendly and enjoys working with others in a collegial, fast-paced and team-oriented environment

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS

Compensation will be determined based on where you live and your level of experience, but we expect the salary range to be between $75,00 and $90,000. In addition to this base salary, CREDO employees are eligible for annual merit bonuses of up to 17%.

CREDO also offers comprehensive health, dental, vision coverage & FSA; industry-leading 401k matching; a free smartphone of your choice each year, company-reimbursed service for you and deeply discounted service costs for up to four others on your plan with CREDO Mobile.

Our team is guided by a set of cultural principles that help us do excellent, innovative work for equality and freedom while taking care of ourselves and each other. Those principles explicitly prioritize work-life balance and the balance between the emotional and operational sides of our work, including building in comp time and other supports when work is especially intense or goes beyond normal working hours.

Employees who work from the San Francisco office also enjoy these other benefits:

Work-from-home Wednesdays and Fridays

Casual dress code in the office

A monthly commuting stipend and fantastic location at the Embarcadero BART/MUNI stop, just a few minutes walk from the Ferry Building and Transbay Bus Terminal

Free on-site fitness center with 24-hour access

Team lunches twice a month, healthy snack selection, annual Giants game, and an otherwise friendly and fun workplace environment

HOW TO APPLY

Applicants should provide a resume and a cover letter that’s no longer than two pages. Your cover letter should include the following:

1. How your work history or other factors make you a great applicant for this specific position.

2. Why you want to work for CREDO Action – particularly what interests you about our mission and our model of organizing.

3. Tell us about a data visualization you put together that you’re particularly proud of (details of the data not required – just give us a general idea of what it was and what it took to put it together).

Applicants whose resumes and cover letters show a potential match will meet with our team via telephone or Zoom (a free, Skype-like video conferencing service) for two rounds of interviews and will be asked to complete a skills test.

We are accepting applications until July 5, 2019. We expect to make an offer by the end of July with an August start date.

APPLY HERE: ​http://credo.cm/jobs​

Share by Email ► Post to Facebook ► Share on Twitter ►