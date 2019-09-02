JOB: Campaign Coordinator (2019-04)

CREDO Action organizes and mobilizes millions of activists to fight for progressive change at the local, state and national levels. From relentlessly defending reproductive freedom, civil rights, LGBTQ equality and our environment to fixing our broken democracy and fighting for an economy that works for everyone, CREDO empowers activists to work for the change we want to see, not what we are told we can achieve by the mainstream political establishment.

We fight for equality, freedom, opportunity, safety and fulfillment for everyone. That means fighting against systemic oppression and the institutions, policies and people, on the right or the left, that perpetuate it.

In the Trump era, we are more committed than ever to protect the communities he is attacking, delegitimize his corrupt, bigoted regime, obstruct his dangerous agenda, and promote strong progressive alternatives to both the toxic Republican Party platform and Democratic Party compromise and cowardice.

CREDO Action is the advocacy arm of CREDO, a for-profit organization that offers products – like CREDO Mobile and CREDO Energy – to fund progressive social change. Not only does revenue from CREDO fund our activism, each year CREDO also donates nearly 2 million dollars to dozens of progressive organizations such as Planned Parenthood, Color Of Change, Electronic Frontier Foundation, National Domestic Workers Alliance and 350.org.

THE JOB

The CREDO Campaign Coordinator is a new role we’re creating to add campaign, production, logistical and technical capacity to the Campaigns team.

The Campaign Coordinator will assist Campaign Managers with the implementation, backend production, and QAing of campaigns on all of our digital platforms. These campaigns, whether rapid response or longer term, will help provide our members with opportunities to engage in deeper levels of activism and secure victories in service of progressive goals.

The Campaign Coordinator will build and maintain strong relationships with members of the Operations and Campaigns teams to understand the big-picture context of our advocacy campaigns, tools and online platforms.

This may include experimenting with and supporting the team to adopt new online advocacy tools, turning online petitions into call and SMS text campaigns, creating template documents and turnkey toolkits to streamline our campaigns work, and jumping in to take on ad- hoc tasks as needed.

Trump and his enablers are attacking every progressive value, but we know that the racism, misogyny and bigotry at the core of Trump and Republicans’ agenda especially threatens people of color, immigrants, Muslims, LGBTQ people, and women. We especially encourage people from those communities to apply for this job because we believe CREDO’s platform provides a powerful tool to defend ourselves, our loved ones and our core values. We also believe that a diverse team and an inclusive team culture help us strategize, organize and partner in ways that embrace the intersectional nature of our work, push back on the institutional oppression that exists within the progressive movement and help us achieve the kind of equitable movement and world we want.

This position is full time, exempt, and reports to CREDO Action’s Campaign Director, Nicole Regalado. The position can be remote or based in CREDO’s San Francisco office.

WE WANT TO HIRE SOMEONE WHO

Has at least 2 years of relevant experience, whether professional or volunteer, working on advocacy, organizing or political campaigns.

Is an accountable self-starter with a high degree of initiative: You can take an idea and run with it while also keeping the team in the loop to ensure teammates provide feedback at the right points in the process.

Has excellent interpersonal communication skills and can write clearly and persuasively

Likes technology and has the aptitude to quickly figure out tech platforms or web apps

Enjoys creating systems and processes to get and stay organized and streamline work

Seeks to understand the big picture, but pays close attention to the nitty-gritty details

Can handle multiple projects at once and meet deadlines

NICE TO HAVE

Experience working remotely or with remote team members

A background in community, political or labor organizing

Strong project management experience and/or a love for logistics

Experience working with Action Kit, Action Network, CallPower, New/Mode and VAN (or experience with analogous toolsets)

Active involvement in one or more progressive social movements

WE EXPECT THAT EVERYONE ON THE CREDO ACTION TEAM

Cares deeply about making progressive change and ensuring that our members are engaged and compelled to take action

Has no qualms about standing up to power and members of the political establishment, including Democrats and the Democratic Party when they compromise the core principles of the progressive base

Is flexible, eager, friendly and enjoys working with others in a collegial, fast-paced and team-oriented environment

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS

Compensation will be determined based on where you live and your level of experience, but we expect the salary range to be between $50,000 and $60,000. In addition to this base salary, CREDO employees are eligible for annual merit bonuses of up to 17%.

Our team is guided by a set of cultural principles that help us do excellent, innovative work for equality and freedom while taking care of ourselves and each other. Those principles explicitly prioritize work-life balance and the balance between the emotional and operational sides of our work, including building in comp time and other supports when work is especially intense or goes beyond normal working hours.

In addition to generous merit bonuses, CREDO offers comprehensive health, dental, vision coverage & FSA; industry-leading 401k matching; along with a free smartphone of your choice, company-reimbursed service for you, and deeply discounted service costs for up to four others on your plan with CREDO Mobile.

Employees who work from the San Francisco office also enjoy these other benefits:

Work-from-home Wednesdays and Fridays

Casual dress code in the office

A monthly commuting stipend and fantastic location at the Embarcadero BART/MUNI stop, just a few minutes walk from the Ferry Building and Transbay Bus Terminal

Free on-site fitness center with 24-hour access

Team lunches twice a month, healthy snack selection, annual Giants game, and an otherwise friendly and fun workplace environment

You can see our full list of benefits and perks on the CREDO Mobile jobs website.

HOW TO APPLY

Applicants should provide a resume and a cover letter that’s no longer than two pages. Your cover letter should include the following:

1. How your work history or other factors make you a great applicant for this specific position.

2. Why you want to work for CREDO Action – particularly what interests you about our mission and our model of organizing.

3. Tell us about a time when you had to manage a complicated project with a lot of pieces. What systems did you use to keep it on track? And what else did you need to do to make sure the project moved forward smoothly and deadlines were met?

Applicants whose resumes and cover letters show a potential match will meet with our team via telephone or Zoom (a free, Skype-like video conferencing service) for two rounds of interviews and may be asked to complete a skills test.

We are accepting applications until April 30, 2019. We expect to make an offer by mid-June with an early-to-mid July start date.

Click here to apply now: http://www.credomobile.com/lp/jobs/credo-jobs.aspx