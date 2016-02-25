CREDO blasts cowardly Senate Democrats who voted for abortion ban

CREDO released the statement below in response to tonight’s Senate cloture vote on a 20 week abortion ban:

“From the misogynist in chief to the right-wing extremists in Congress, Republican lawmakers represent a party of sexual assault apologists that wants to take away women’s rights and keep women in their place,” said CREDO Senior Campaign Manager Heidi Hess. “Today’s attempt by Senate Republicans’ to pass a cruel and heartless abortion ban today only reinforces that fact,” Hess said. “Nearly 100,000 CREDO members asked Senate Democrats to hold the line against this attack,” Hess continued, adding, “We will hold Sens. Bob Casey, Joe Donnelly and Joe Manchin accountable for their cowardly votes to help Republicans wage war on women.”

In recent month more than 95,000 CREDO members have signed a petition urging Senate Democrats to block the “dangerous, extreme and unconstitutional 20-week abortion ban.” CREDO members also made more than 2,500 phone calls in opposition to the bill to key Senate offices since last week.

