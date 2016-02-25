What's Happening Highlights

WINNING TOGETHER We are millions of people taking action for progressive change

Press
CREDO blasts cowardly Senate Democrats who voted for abortion ban

CREDO released the statement below in response to tonight’s Senate cloture vote on a 20 week abortion ban:

From the misogynist in chief to the right-wing extremists in Congress, Republican lawmakers represent a party of sexual assault apologists that wants to take away women’s rights and keep women in their place,” said CREDO Senior Campaign Manager Heidi Hess. “Today’s attempt by Senate Republicans’ to pass a cruel and heartless abortion ban today only reinforces that fact,” Hess said. “Nearly 100,000 CREDO members asked Senate Democrats to hold the line against this attack,” Hess continued, adding, “We will hold Sens. Bob Casey, Joe Donnelly and Joe Manchin accountable for their cowardly votes to help Republicans wage war on women.

In recent month more than 95,000 CREDO members have signed a petition urging Senate Democrats to block the “dangerous, extreme and unconstitutional 20-week abortion ban.” CREDO members also made more than 2,500 phone calls in opposition to the bill to key Senate offices since last week.

CREDO Action, part of CREDO Mobile, is a social change network of over five million activists, sending tens of millions of petition signatures and hundreds of thousands of phone calls to decision-makers each year. CREDO Action members also participate in meetings, protests and other direct action for progressive change.

Your Impact
Graphic Image of the Tip of a Pen
199M+
petition signatures
Graphic Image of a Phone
4M+
calls to leaders
Graphic Image of a Letter and Envelope
13M+
citizen letters
Our Impact in 2017
Graphic Image of a 2017 sign
Together, CREDO members fight for positive change that makes progress possible.
From resisting Trump to pushing Democrats to be bold, CREDO members lead on the issues that matter.
View Our Impact in 2017
Our 2016 Donations
Progressive change isn’t possible without the amazing work of all the groups fighting for:
Graphic Image of Social Justic, Environment, Women's Rights, Equality, and Peace
That’s why throughout 2016, CREDO Action members voted on which progressive organizations we should donate over $83M to.
View Our 2016 Donations