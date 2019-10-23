What's Happening Highlights

WINNING TOGETHER We are millions of people taking action for progressive change

Act Now
Stand with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: Fight for renters’ rights

Your Impact
Graphic Image of the Tip of a Pen
220M+
petition signatures
Graphic Image of a Phone
4M+
calls to leaders
Graphic Image of a Letter and Envelope
13M+
citizen letters
Our Impact in 2018
Graphic Image of a 2018 sign
Together, CREDO members fight for positive change that makes progress possible.
From resisting Trump to pushing Democrats to be bold, CREDO members lead on the issues that matter.
View Our Impact in 2018
Our 2018 Donations
Progressive change isn’t possible without the amazing work of all the groups fighting for:
Graphic Image of Social Justic, Environment, Women's Rights, Equality, and Peace
That’s why throughout 2018, CREDO Action members voted on which progressive organizations we should donate over $86 million to.
View Our 2018 Donations