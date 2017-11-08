WINNING TOGETHER We are millions of people taking action for progressive change
Facebook
“The Republicans have written a bill that cuts taxes on corporations and wealthy business owners and pays for it partly by raising them for a substantial minority of the middle class. There is no other way to view this.”
Your Impact
160M+
petition signatures
3M+
calls to leaders
13M+
citizen letters
Our Impact in 2016
Together, CREDO members fight for positive change that makes progress possible.
From fighting for the right to vote to stopping the TPP, CREDO members have led on the issues that matter