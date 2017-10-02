✕
What's Happening Highlights
Thoughts and prayers are not enough. We need gun control now
CREDO statement on Trump’s tax cuts for the rich and big corporations
CREDO Action
About
Press
Victories
CREDO Mobile
WINNING TOGETHER
We are millions of people taking action for progressive change
Facebook
This. #StopTheNRA #guncontrolnow
Your Impact
160M+
petition signatures
3M+
calls to leaders
13M+
citizen letters
Our Impact in 2016
Together, CREDO members fight for positive change that makes progress possible.
From fighting for the right to vote to stopping the TPP, CREDO members have led on the issues that matter
View Our Impact in 2016
Our 2016 Donations
Progressive change isn’t possible without the amazing work of all the groups fighting for:
That’s why throughout 2016, CREDO Action members voted on which progressive organizations we should donate over $83M to.
View Our 2016 Donations